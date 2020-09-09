Texans at Chiefs, Week 1 | First Glance

2) Speedy WR corps – All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is now a Cardinal, but Watson will throw to a group of pass-catchers flush with speed. Will Fuller, V and Kenny Stills are healthy and ready to go. Randall Cobb is set to be the slot receiver. DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee provide depth with speed as well. It's a challenge for any secondary, especially one like Kansas City's which will be without starter Breshaun Breeland. Former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu explained the challenge he and the Chiefs will face Thursday evening.

"They have the ability to wreck a football game," Mathieu said. "There's still a lot of speed out there. They removed Hop but they brought in Cobb, who is a veteran, who I'm sure is going to possess some of the same traits DeAndre possessed. Hop was able to come to the line and tell his receivers if it was Cover 2, man-to-man, or Cover 4, it kind of helped the other receivers play fast. They're still a dominant group. I think it's going to be a tough challenge for us."

General manager and head coach Bill O'Brien is confident in what that position group can do.

"I feel good about the wide receiver position," O'Brien said. "This will be the first time that a lot of those guys have played in a game with Deshaun, and Deshaun with them, so obviously there's some unknowns there."

There are unknowns on Kansas City's side in this matchup, too. Starting cornerback Breshaud Breeland won't play because of a suspension. So some younger corners will be pressed into action for the Chiefs. How they matchup up with Houston's speed, and how they deal with adversity is a question mark in the eyes of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.