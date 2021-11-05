Texans at Dolphins | 5 Things To Watch

The Texans (1-7) travel to South Florida for a Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins (1-7). It's the first meeting between the two franchises since a Thursday night engagement in Week 8 of 2018, in which Houston was victorious at NRG Stadium. Here are five things to watch when the Texans and Dolphins kick off at Noon CT inside Hard Rock Stadium.

1) Taylor's return – For the first time since Week 2, Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback. He injured a hamstring in the first half of that game at Cleveland, and Davis Mills has played in his place. But the hamstring's better, Taylor will start, and the veteran remains confident in his abilities.

"I feel sharp," Taylor said. "It was one thing that I was able to do once we were back to on-the-field work, was continuing to keep throwing. I had throwing sessions, whether it was with Pep (Hamilton), whether it's with our trainers, but definitely had to stay on top of that throughout the time off."

Taylor's return has been a big lift, psychologically, to the rest of the team.

"Just having his presence out there in practice, his command in the huddle, and just overall on the plays, it's great," RB Rex Burkhead said. "I've always been a big fan of his from afar throughout the league."

Only the Colts have allowed more passing yards in 2021 than the Dolphins, and Miami is very respectful of Taylor.