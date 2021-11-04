The Dolphins are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual-threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him. I know for a fact, probably, that Houston is glad to have him back. He's a good quarterback."

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard on Taylor: "He's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that, just staying on my guy will be the key for that."

Wilkins on Taylor: "Tyrod has played a long time in this league, and he has a good, productive resume. He's dual-threat, can do a lot of things with his feet, passing the ball and just a real smart guy. Like I said, he's played a long time in this league."

Wilkins on Texans QB Davis Mills: "He shows some good potential and everything like that. He does some good things as well."

Wilkins on being prepared for either Taylor or Mills: "Both quarterbacks are good players and can get it done. We've just got to prepare for both guys and be ready for whatever and just follow the game plan to the best of our abilities. They both present challenges, different challenges a little bit. Both are good, solid players."

The Texans head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 9 this Sunday at noon CT.