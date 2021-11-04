The Dolphins are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Dolphins WR Mack Hollins on the Texans Defense: "They fly around a good bit, which is good to go against a team that challenges you. We'll be prepared, and we'll give them our best run for their money."
Dolphins OL Jesse Davis on Texans DL Jonathan Greenard: "He's a quick player. He looks pretty good on film. We've just got to be on our technique and be able to stop their pass rushers too."
Dolphins LB Jerome Baker on the Texans offense: "They are fast. This is a fast team in general. They are a fast team. It's just easy to tell they play fast. They've got high motors. They're definitely just a fast group.
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins on the Texans offense: "They definitely got a lot of good speed guys and a lot of speedy skill guys, offensive linemen who can run side to side and things like that. Their speed can definitely pose a threat, so we definitely have to try to prepare well for that."
Baker on the Texans RB group: "They've got some guys that can run. Just going guy-to-guy, you're like 'alright, this is going to be a fast game.' It's going to be a great challenge for us."
Check out some photos from today's practice.
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual-threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him. I know for a fact, probably, that Houston is glad to have him back. He's a good quarterback."
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard on Taylor: "He's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that, just staying on my guy will be the key for that."
Wilkins on Taylor: "Tyrod has played a long time in this league, and he has a good, productive resume. He's dual-threat, can do a lot of things with his feet, passing the ball and just a real smart guy. Like I said, he's played a long time in this league."
Wilkins on Texans QB Davis Mills: "He shows some good potential and everything like that. He does some good things as well."
Wilkins on being prepared for either Taylor or Mills: "Both quarterbacks are good players and can get it done. We've just got to prepare for both guys and be ready for whatever and just follow the game plan to the best of our abilities. They both present challenges, different challenges a little bit. Both are good, solid players."
The Texans head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 9 this Sunday at noon CT.
The next time you can see the Texans at NRG Stadium will be on November 28 as they host the New York Jets in Week 12. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Click here for tickets.