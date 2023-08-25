Texans at Saints | 5 Things to Watch

The Texans (1-1) conclude their preseason slate of games on Sunday night in New Orleans (2-0). Houston and the Saints will meet again in Week 6 of the regular season at NRG Stadium, but here are five things to watch when the two squads kick off in the Caesars Superdome at 7 p.m. CT.

1) Steps for Stroud & Co. – Rookie ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ will get his third and final start of the preseason. On Wednesday, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud and the first-teamers will likely get about two series of playing time at New Orleans. Ryans, Stroud and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik have been happy with the improvement the second overall pick has made, and they're all looking for more in the last tuneup game before the regular season starts.

"Every day, every week I'm taking strides," Stroud said. "I think the progress from 'OTA C.J.' to now is night and day. As time has gone on I've been able to be more and more comfortable in the offense."

In his first start at New England, Stroud was on the field for 12 snaps, and he completed 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards, with an interception. On Saturday against the Dolphins, the snap count for Stroud climbed to 22. Stroud went 7-of-12 for 60 yards and guided Houston on a field goal drive. Slowik described the game-to-game progress he saw from Stroud.

"You could see the body still was moving fast, [and] the mind definitely slowed down compared to the first game, which is what you need to have at the quarterback position," Slowik said. "He was able to go through his reads, go through his progressions. He still had an aggressive mindset, which we want at that position. As always, in the preseason, there's stuff we have to fix, there's stuff we have to clean up. But yeah, significantly improved."

2) Stay fresh – Every team wants to escape a game without injury, and that's even more important in light of the past week. The Texans and Saints were scheduled to practice together on Thursday and Friday in Metairie, Louisiana. But both teams mutually agreed to call it off on Sunday evening. Ryans pointed to how Houston was a bit "banged up" and decided to re-calibrate things locally.

The Texans proceeded like a normal game week, with practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before traveling to New Orleans Saturday.