Texans award $40,000 in equipment grants

The Houston Texans gave $40,000 worth of grants for youth football equipment on Wednesday evening at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

General manager Rick Smith spoke with the coaches and players from multiple area organizations, and emphasized the importance of playing football, and teaching the game of football, in a safe manner.

"It's an important endeavor," Smith said. "I think it's one of the most important initiatives as a League, that we support, the Heads Up Football program."

The grant recipients had to meet criteria like being registered with the USA Football for the Heads Up Football Program, be a 501(c)3 organization, have a coach or league representative attend the Houston Texans Coaches Summit last July, and provide a funding request on the grant would be used.

The Central Houston Titans and Huntsville Youth Football League were each awarded grants of $2,500. The Port Arthur Jr Bees received a $5,000 grant. Getting $10,000 grants were the Winners in Training Organization, the Dayton Youth Football League and the East End Eagles.