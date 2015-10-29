Texans award $40,000 in equipment grants

Oct 29, 2015 at 03:11 AM

The Houston Texans gave $40,000 worth of grants for youth football equipment on Wednesday evening at the Houston Methodist Training Center. 

General manager Rick Smith spoke with the coaches and players from multiple area organizations, and emphasized the importance of playing football, and teaching the game of football, in a safe manner.

"It's an important endeavor," Smith said. "I think it's one of the most important initiatives as a League, that we support, the Heads Up Football program."

The grant recipients had to meet criteria like being registered with the USA Football for the Heads Up Football Program, be a 501(c)3 organization, have a coach or league representative attend the Houston Texans Coaches Summit last July, and provide a funding request on the grant would be used.

The Central Houston Titans and Huntsville Youth Football League were each awarded grants of $2,500. The Port Arthur Jr Bees received a $5,000 grant. Getting $10,000 grants were the Winners in Training Organization, the Dayton Youth Football League and the East End Eagles.

"It's a program that really educates coaches and parents on safe play," Smith said. "You can play this game very aggressively and have a lot of fun, but do it safely."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

