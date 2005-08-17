Texans Book Drive

Aug 16, 2005 at 07:00 PM

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans Foundation will hold a Stadium Book Drive on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Reliant Stadium.

The collection will be for books (new and used), DVDs and videos (new and used) for the City of Houston, Harris County Libraries and Literacy Advance of Houston. There will be six manned drop off stations for the event. Collection points will be at the four main gates of Reliant Stadium (Gallery Furniture, Ford, Miller, Coca-Cola), the west side media entrance and the east side entrance.

The Houston Public Library system serves the city's culturally diverse community by offering a broad program of free educational and recreational activities through a Central Library complex and 36 branch libraries. You will find more than four million books, CDs, DVDs and other materials to borrow free for your information, education, and entertainment. For more information call 832-393-1313 or visit www.houstonlibrary.org.

The mission of Literacy Advance of Houston is to teach adults to read, write, and communicate English so they can achieve their full potential as parents, workers, citizens, and community members. For more information visit www.literacyadvancehouston.org.

Books, movies, Internet and much more--it's free at your local public library. The Harris County Public Library, your pathway to knowledge.
http://www.hcpl.lib.tx.us/index.htm

