Texans Book Drive

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans Foundation will hold a Stadium Book Drive on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Reliant Stadium.

The collection will be for books (new and used), DVDs and videos (new and used) for the City of Houston, Harris County Libraries and Literacy Advance of Houston. There will be six manned drop off stations for the event. Collection points will be at the four main gates of Reliant Stadium (Gallery Furniture, Ford, Miller, Coca-Cola), the west side media entrance and the east side entrance.

The Houston Public Library system serves the city's culturally diverse community by offering a broad program of free educational and recreational activities through a Central Library complex and 36 branch libraries. You will find more than four million books, CDs, DVDs and other materials to borrow free for your information, education, and entertainment. For more information call 832-393-1313 or visit www.houstonlibrary.org.