Texans-Bucs lineup changes

Following are starting lineup changes for tonight's preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Reliant Stadium.

*Texans *

Offense

*Derrick Lewis will start at wide receiver for Andre Johnson.

*Fred Weary will start at left guard for Chester Pitts.

*Drew Hodgdon will start at center for Mike Flanagan.

*Ephraim Salaam will start at right tackle for Zach Wiegert.

*David Anderson will start at wide receiver for Eric Moulds.

*Sage Rosenfels will start at quarterback for David Carr.

*Nick Luchey will start at fullback for Jameel Cook.

*Antowain Smith will start at running back for Wali Lundy.

Defense

*N.D. Kalu will start at left defensive end for Mario Williams.

*Seth Payne will start at right defensive tackle for Robaire Smith.

*Jason Babin will start at right defensive end for Antwan Peek.

*Dexter McCleon will start at left cornerback for Dunta Robinson.

*Kevin Garrett will start at right cornerback for Lewis Sanders.

*Strong safety Michael Stone will start for Glenn Earl.

*Jason Simmons will start at free safety for C.C. Brown.

*Buccaneers *

Offense

*David Boston will start at wide receiver for Joey Galloway.

*Davin Joseph will start at right guard for Sean Mahan.

Jeremy Trueblood will start at right tackle for Kenyatta Walker.

*Maurice Stovall will start at wide receiver for Michael Clayton.

*Earnest Graham will start at running back for Carnell Williams.

*Jerald Sowell will start at fullback for Mike Alstott.

Defense

*Julian Jenkins will start at left defensive end for Greg Spires.

*Anthony Bryant will start at left defensive tackle for Chris Hovan.

*Jon Bradley will start at right defensive tackle for Anthony McFarland.

*Andrew Williams will start at right defensive end for Simeon Rice.

*Wesly Mallard will start at strongside linebacker for Ryan Nece.

*Barrett Ruud will start at middle linebacker for Shelton Quarles.

*Jamie Winborn will start at weakside linebacker for Derrick Brooks.

*James Patrick will start at left cornerback for Ronde Barber.

*Alan Zemaitis will start at right cornerback for Brian Kelly.

*Blue Adams will start at strong safety for Jermaine Phillips.