Texans-Bucs lineup changes

Following are starting lineup changes for tonight's preseason finale between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Reliant Stadium.
*Texans *
Offense
*Derrick Lewis will start at wide receiver for Andre Johnson.
*Fred Weary will start at left guard for Chester Pitts.
*Drew Hodgdon will start at center for Mike Flanagan.
*Ephraim Salaam will start at right tackle for Zach Wiegert.
*David Anderson will start at wide receiver for Eric Moulds.
*Sage Rosenfels will start at quarterback for David Carr.
*Nick Luchey will start at fullback for Jameel Cook.
*Antowain Smith will start at running back for Wali Lundy.
Defense
*N.D. Kalu will start at left defensive end for Mario Williams.
*Seth Payne will start at right defensive tackle for Robaire Smith.
*Jason Babin will start at right defensive end for Antwan Peek.
*Dexter McCleon will start at left cornerback for Dunta Robinson.
*Kevin Garrett will start at right cornerback for Lewis Sanders.
*Strong safety Michael Stone will start for Glenn Earl.
*Jason Simmons will start at free safety for C.C. Brown.
*Buccaneers *
Offense
*David Boston will start at wide receiver for Joey Galloway.
*Davin Joseph will start at right guard for Sean Mahan.
- Jeremy Trueblood will start at right tackle for Kenyatta Walker.
*Maurice Stovall will start at wide receiver for Michael Clayton.
*Earnest Graham will start at running back for Carnell Williams.
*Jerald Sowell will start at fullback for Mike Alstott.
Defense
*Julian Jenkins will start at left defensive end for Greg Spires.
*Anthony Bryant will start at left defensive tackle for Chris Hovan.
*Jon Bradley will start at right defensive tackle for Anthony McFarland.
*Andrew Williams will start at right defensive end for Simeon Rice.
*Wesly Mallard will start at strongside linebacker for Ryan Nece.
*Barrett Ruud will start at middle linebacker for Shelton Quarles.
*Jamie Winborn will start at weakside linebacker for Derrick Brooks.
*James Patrick will start at left cornerback for Ronde Barber.
*Alan Zemaitis will start at right cornerback for Brian Kelly.
*Blue Adams will start at strong safety for Jermaine Phillips.
*Kalvin Pearson will start at free safety for Will Allen.