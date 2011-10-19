Texans call up Keo after placing Barber on I.R.





The Texans have signed rookie safety Shiloh Keo from their practice squad to replace safety Dominique Barber, who was placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc fracture.

Keo (6-0, 212), a fifth-round draft pick, was waived by the Texans in final roster cuts on Sept. 3. A four-year starter and punt returner at Idaho, he played for Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips at the East-West Shrine Game. General manager Rick Smith called him a "diamond in the rough" on draft weekend.

Barber, one of the Texans' best special teams players, was injured in the fourth quarter at Baltimore on Sunday. This is the third consecutive season that the fourth-year safety has ended on injured reserve.

The Cleveland Browns signed Texans practice squad running back Chris Ogbonnaya to their active roster. The Texans filled their two practice squad vacancies with running back Javarris Williams, who was with the Texans in the preseason, and safety Torri Williams, who appeared in one game for the Texans as an undrafted rookie in 2010.