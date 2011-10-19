Texans call up Keo after placing Barber on I.R.

Oct 19, 2011 at 06:32 AM
400keo.jpg


The Texans have signed rookie safety Shiloh Keo from their practice squad to replace safety Dominique Barber, who was placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc fracture.

Keo (6-0, 212), a fifth-round draft pick, was waived by the Texans in final roster cuts on Sept. 3. A four-year starter and punt returner at Idaho, he played for Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips at the East-West Shrine Game. General manager Rick Smith called him a "diamond in the rough" on draft weekend. 

Barber, one of the Texans' best special teams players, was injured in the fourth quarter at Baltimore on Sunday. This is the third consecutive season that the fourth-year safety has ended on injured reserve.

The Cleveland Browns signed Texans practice squad running back Chris Ogbonnaya to their active roster. The Texans filled their two practice squad vacancies with running back Javarris Williams, who was with the Texans in the preseason, and safety Torri Williams, who appeared in one game for the Texans as an undrafted rookie in 2010.

Twitter.com/NickScurfield

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising