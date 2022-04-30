Texans chose violence: Florida RB Dameon Pierce the Pick in 4th

On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Texans woke up and chose violence.

The second pick of the day, 107th overall, was Florida running back Dameon Pierce, and the fourth-rounder was ecstatic to be a Texan.

"I'm happy to be in Texas," Pierce said. "Hey baby: let's go get this thing rocking."

Pierce, who checks in at 5-10 and 218 pounds, rocked defenders when he came in contact with them in his collegiate career. He scored 16 total touchdowns last fall, and showed a willingness to deal out pain when running the football.