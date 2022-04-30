Texans chose violence: Florida RB Dameon Pierce the Pick in 4th

On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Texans woke up and chose violence.
The second pick of the day, 107th overall, was Florida running back Dameon Pierce, and the fourth-rounder was ecstatic to be a Texan.
"I'm happy to be in Texas," Pierce said. "Hey baby: let's go get this thing rocking."
Pierce, who checks in at 5-10 and 218 pounds, rocked defenders when he came in contact with them in his collegiate career. He scored 16 total touchdowns last fall, and showed a willingness to deal out pain when running the football.
"I took bits and pieces of everybody's game and molded it to my own style, which is violent," Pierce said. "I like to fight for my yards. I like to punish the defense. I don't like taking hits. I like giving hits."
Last autumn, he bruised is way to 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes and averaged 11.4 yards per catch, and found the end zone three times receiving the ball.
Pierce is the third Gator taken in Texans franchise history. Defensive Lineman Jonathan Greenard was a third-round pick in 2020, and wide receiver Jabar Gaffney was taken in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
He's also the fifth player taken from the SEC this weekend by the Texans.
