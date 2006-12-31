Texans defeat Browns 14-6

Maddox forced a Fry fumble, collecting his second sack of the season and then picked up the fumble and rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown, putting Houston on top 14-3 with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, the decisive score in the game.

A Browns offense still reeling from a costly turnover, couldn't mount much offensively on its next possession. After forcing the Browns to punt before Cleveland could even get one more set of downs, the Texans took over on their own eight-yard line after a holding penalty on the Browns punt.

Pinned deep in its own end, Houston could mount little offense and was quickly forced to punt and the Browns took over in Texans' territory at the 47-yard line.

The Browns continued the offensive stalemate and after punting, pinning Houston deep in its own end. The Texans failed to move the chains either, but Stanley unleashed a 62-yard punt to at least reverse field position.

After Stanley's kick, Cleveland took over at its own 22-yard line with 11:58 remaining in the game.

Cleveland finally got on the board on their next possession. A costly holding penalty kept Cleveland out of the endzone, but Dawson did manage to make a 36-yard field to draw the Browns within one score at 14-6 Houston, with 7:08 remaining in the game.

Holding an eight point lead, Houston's offense went to work on the clock. Starting at their own 26-yard line, Houston moved methodically down the field riding the legs of Taylor and an offensive line buoyed by a month of strong rushing performances.

The Texans killed over five minutes, but were forced to punt from the Cleveland 42-yard line following the two minute warning.

After a 36-yard punt, Cleveland was faced with 94 yards to travel for a game-tying score.

That quest took a huge hit on second down when Mario Williams forced an intentional grounding penalty.