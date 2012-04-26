 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans draft Illinois OLB Whitney Mercilus 26th overall

Apr 26, 2012 at 03:57 PM
400mercilusILL.jpg


The Texans added more firepower to their second-ranked defense on Thursday, selecting Illinois outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus with the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Mercilus (6-4, 261) led the NCAA with 16 sacks and tied an NCAA record with nine forced fumbles in 2011. He should form a three-man rotation at outside linebacker with Connor Barwin and Brooks Reed.

"I'm nasty," Mercilus said. "I get after the passer. I'm not going to give up. I give 110 percent all day, every day. I won't ever give up. I'm willing to learn and earn my rank among the Houston defense and plan on trying to contribute right away."

Mercilus, 21, started only one season at Illinois and left as an early-out junior, prompting pre-draft criticism that he could be a one-year wonder.

"They say one-year wonder, but you wonder why they didn't play him the year before is what I wonder," Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. "He's a natural pass rusher. He's got the skills that you look for in pass rushers. He's a little different than Brooks Reed was last year. He more used to using his hands, and he's got a speed rush, he's got a power rush and he's got a quick inside move."

Phillips said the Texans considered trading up for Mercilus because they thought he was that valuable. The Texans were also looking for offensive line and wide receiver help entering the draft, but they thought Mercilus was too good to pass up.

"He's like the guys we have, and that's why we really liked him," Phillips said. "He's a smart player. He's athletic. He's tough, physical, but he's a self-starter, high-motor guy that plays with ability. You want those high-motor guys, but you want them to have that kind of ability. He's one of the top pass rushers in the draft. It's a great opportunity to get a guy like that at that point in the draft.

Mercilus, who lost part of his left index finger in a weightlifting accident at Illinois in 2011, had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds, had 27 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, a 32.0-inch vertical jump and a 9-10 broad jump.

The newest Texans linebacker watched the draft with family and friends in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

"It feels great," Mercilus said. "I can't even explain the excitement that is going through my body right now and through my mind and just how excited I am to be able to start working right away for the Houston Texans – start putting that work in."

  • Twitter.com/NickScurfield*
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising