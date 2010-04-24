Texans draft Northwestern CB in fifth

Apr 24, 2010 at 06:38 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Sherrick McManis was taken in the fifth round by the Texans, and the Northwestern cornerback is excited for the chance to compete for a job in Houston.

In the fifth round, the Texans drafted Northwestern cornerback Sherrick McManis with the 144th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

A native of Peoria, Ill., McManis (5-11, 195) was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a co-captain for Northwestern in 2009. He had five interceptions as a senior and nine in his career. In 2009 he was named the team's Defensive MVP.

McManis also contributed on special teams in his career as a Wildcat, returning kickoffs his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and averaging 22.0 yards per return.

He is the second cornerback in the Texans' 2010 draft class, joining first-round pick Kareem Jackson of Alabama.

McManis, who was watching the draft on TV with his family in Peoria, Ill, said he has never been to Houston before. He called himself a physical player who is willing to do whatever it takes to win a game.

"I'm willing to come there and give them everything I've got," he said. "I know they drafted a first-round guy, and I'm ready to compete."

McManis, who joins Jackson, Jacques Reeves, Fred Bennett, Antwaun Molden, Glover Quin and Brice McCain in the cornerback mix, described himself to the Houston media via a conference call.

"I would have to say a physical player that's willing to do whatever it takes to win a game. A humble guy with good ball skills," McManis said.

