Texans fall 43-24

On Sunday, in the team's fifth trip to the Indianapolis Colts' home field, the old demons returned in a 43-24 loss to the defending AFC South champions.

Pro Bowl quarterback Peyton Manning passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns, completing 68 percent of his throws, and receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne each had more than 100 receiving yards, to spark Indianapolis' offensive onslaught.

Defensively, the Colts' ultra-quick defensive line collected three sacks and forced four fumbles, recovering two of them. The Texans outscored the Colts 21-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

"You come into a hostile environment, and this stadium is as hostile as it gets, and you can't have things happen to you that look like nervous things," head coach Gary Kubiak said. "The second play of the game we had a bust as a football team, which there is no excuse for since we prepared for (it) over and over again. So that just shows to me there are nerves there and we haven't figured out a way to settle down. This is a great football team here, and if you do anything to help them, you have absolutely no chance. And we definitely helped them today."

The play Kubiak referenced occurred after the Texans received the opening kickoff. After quarterback David Carr was sacked by defensive end Robert Mathis for an eight-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage, Carr fumbled the next snap and defensive tackle Raheem Brock recovered it on the Houston 16 for the game's first takeaway.

Following two runs for six yards, Indianapolis scored on third-and-four when quarterback Peyton Manning found wide receiver Brandon Stokley open for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Adam Vinatieri's extra point gave the Colts a 7-0 lead with 12:48 left in the first quarter.

Almost five minutes later, after the Texans' first punt of the game, the Colts extended their lead to 14-0 when Manning found rookie running back Joseph Addai open for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap their six-play, 63-yard drive over 2:31.

On their third series of the game, the Texans gained three first downs before running back Wali Lundy fumbled on the Indianapolis 19. Defensive tackle Montae Reagor recovered for the Colts' second takeaway.

Strong safety Glenn Earl turned momentum in the Texans' favor when he intercepted Manning's pass in the end zone on third-and-two from the Houston 12. Yet a pass interference call on free safety C.C. Brown negated the turnover. Addai rushed for a two-yard touchdown on the ensuing snap, but head coach Gary Kubiak challenged the ruling, arguing that Addai fumbled before crossing the goal line. The officials reviewed the play and overturned the call.



Since linebacker Morlon Greenwood recovered the fumble in the end zone, the Texans' offense took over on their 20-yard line with 11:58 left in the first half. On the fourth play of the drive, fullback Jameel Cook was flagged for a chop block, moving the Texans back 15 yards and leading to Stanley's second punt.