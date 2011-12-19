Texans get back to work with long list of banged-up players





A day after their seven-game winning streak ended with a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Texans had an indoor walkthrough practice at the Methodist Training Center on Monday night.

The Texans (10-4) have an accelerated schedule this week with a game at Indianapolis (1-13) on Thursday night. They will practice on Tuesday morning before flying to Indy on Wednesday.

"I tell you what, I think it's kind of good," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "We need to get back on the field and play a lot better than we did last week. It's a tough turnaround physically, but mentally, it's probably the best thing we can do is go play another game here real quick."

The Texans have a long list of banged-up players as they prepare for the Colts. Because they had a walkthrough scheduled, they released their injury report late Monday afternoon with an estimation of what players' practice statuses would be in an actual practice.

That injury report listed 17 players who would have been out or limited. The six players who would have been out were wide receiver Andre Johnson (hamstring), tight end Owen Daniels (knee), nose tackle Shaun Cody (knee), cornerback Sherrick McManis (ankle), safety Troy Nolan (ankle) and guard Mike Brisiel (ankle).

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones (foot), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Glover Quin (ankle), defensive end Antonio Smith (hamstring), running back Ben Tate (hamstring) and quarterback T.J. Yates (right shoulder) were among those who would've been limited in a normal practice.

"There's really no big concerns yet because we're not doing much in practice," Kubiak said. "Anybody who's nicked up is going to be a game-time decision. We're not going to do much. We're going to mainly work mentally here the next couple days and get ready to go play. We've got our share of nicks, but with what we did today, everybody cooperated."

Kubiak said he does not know if Johnson will practice with the team on Tuesday. The All-Pro wide receiver has missed the last two games with a left hamstring injury. Johnson rehabbed with Texans director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan on Monday.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Johnson said. "Ran this morning. It feels fine. I'm feeling a lot better. I don't know what the rest of the week consists of, but like I said, I'm feeling real good right now.

"I would like to play, at least play before we get into the playoffs. But you know, that's not my choice. Coach Kubiak'll make that decision. But like I said, (I'm) feeling real good. Ran real good this morning, and just taking it day-by-day."