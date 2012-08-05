 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans get some much-needed rest

Aug 05, 2012 at 02:01 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

400kubiakcamp.jpg


After 16 practices in the span of eight days, the Houston Texans spent Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday away from the field. The break from physical work was welcomed by the players, who spent the last week sweating, hitting and working in the heat that sometimes cracked triple digits on the thermometer. For most, sleep would be the first order of business during the short break.

"I'm going to go in bed," wide receiver Kevin Walter said.  "I'm going to rest. I'm going to just get off my feet and get my legs back."

Outside linebacker Connor Barwin also planned to get some sleep, but pondered the idea of taking in some live music on Saturday night as well.

"I think I'm going to go sleep during the day and maybe see the Kenny Chesney concert at night," Barwin said.

Left guard Wade Smith said he'd get some "family time" in, but also planned on being a bit productive by getting ready for Week 1, which is still over a month away.

"I'll look at a little film," Smith said. "A little (Miami) Dolphins film, but besides that, not much."

Rookie Whitney Mercilus was excited about the chance to unwind, but also eager to hit the field in game action next Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

"I'm about to sleep," Mercilus said. "I need to get well-rested for Monday, no doubt.  It's a grind. I'm gonna get back at it and we've got a game next week. Can't wait."

Head coach Gary Kubiak reiterated that point, and hammered it home with the team after Saturday morning's work.

"I just tell them it's the hardest week you go through all year long," Kubiak said. "You push through that week and now we get a carrot at the end of each week; we get to go play a game."

The Texans have a team meeting on Sunday afternoon, and then will hit the practice field again on Monday morning at 8 a.m. They'll leave for Charlotte on Friday, and play the Panthers on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising