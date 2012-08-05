Texans get some much-needed rest





After 16 practices in the span of eight days, the Houston Texans spent Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday away from the field. The break from physical work was welcomed by the players, who spent the last week sweating, hitting and working in the heat that sometimes cracked triple digits on the thermometer. For most, sleep would be the first order of business during the short break.

"I'm going to go in bed," wide receiver Kevin Walter said. "I'm going to rest. I'm going to just get off my feet and get my legs back."

Outside linebacker Connor Barwin also planned to get some sleep, but pondered the idea of taking in some live music on Saturday night as well.

"I think I'm going to go sleep during the day and maybe see the Kenny Chesney concert at night," Barwin said.

Left guard Wade Smith said he'd get some "family time" in, but also planned on being a bit productive by getting ready for Week 1, which is still over a month away.

"I'll look at a little film," Smith said. "A little (Miami) Dolphins film, but besides that, not much."

Rookie Whitney Mercilus was excited about the chance to unwind, but also eager to hit the field in game action next Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

"I'm about to sleep," Mercilus said. "I need to get well-rested for Monday, no doubt. It's a grind. I'm gonna get back at it and we've got a game next week. Can't wait."

Head coach Gary Kubiak reiterated that point, and hammered it home with the team after Saturday morning's work.

"I just tell them it's the hardest week you go through all year long," Kubiak said. "You push through that week and now we get a carrot at the end of each week; we get to go play a game."