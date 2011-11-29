Texans give back to community

Nov 28, 2011 at 09:50 PM
400hpd.jpg


Early this week, the Houston Texans were busy in the community, giving back to youth around the city.

Monday evening inside the Methodist Training Center, a handful of Texans, spearheaded by linebacker Connor Barwin, spoke to more than 100 children about the benefits of playing for at least an hour a day as part of the NFL Play 60 campaign. In conjunction with DairyMax, Barwin and friends put the children from the Houston Texans YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston through physical drills and also discussed the benefits of healthy eating. For the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month, it was an enjoyable experience.

"This is a great thing the Texans put on," Barwin said. "Kids love video games now, but they were around when we were a kid, too. I think kids and parents are starting to understand that they need to get kids out playing."

Linebacker Darryl Sharpton also took part in the event, and harkened back to the days of his youth, when he was impacted by pro football players as well.

"It's fun, and their minds are just open to learning," Sharpton said. "I remember when I was their age, NFL players were my heroes. Everything they would say, I took it to heart. I hope what I say they can take it to heart and build with it in the future."

Center Chris Myers agreed, and stressed the value—and downright fun—of getting out of the house.

"You remember back when you were a kid, and just living outside daily," Myers said. "That's what we want to keep preaching. It's something to live by."

Meanwhile, Tuesday morning downtown at Houston Police Department headquarters, wide receiver Andre Johnson took part in an announcement about the Blue Santa program. Thousands of economically disadvantaged children throughout the city receive toys for Christmas from the program, and it's the second year Johnson has been involved. It's one of many ways he gives back to the community, and he described the impact a toy can have on a kid's life.

"I think it has a big impact on them," Johnson said. "You never know exactly how it affects them, but a lot of times, some kids aren't able to get anything for Christmas. But to be able to make sure that they at least get something, that means a lot to me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans award $400K to 15 non-profits through Inspire Change grant fund

The Houston Texans awarded 15 local non-profit organizations with funds through the Inspire Change grant.
news

Houston Texans Girls Flag College Showcase

Texans host first flag football showcase for female student-athletes in Texas.
news

Texans give thanks, give back to many during Thanksgiving week

Several Houston Texans gave to the less fortunate in the community during this week of Thanksgiving.
news

Houston Texans make 2,500 STEM kits for local school | Founder's Day

The Houston Texans players joined together with members of the front office to make 2,500 kits that promoted science and math for local elementary school students.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. 
news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community. 
news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 
Advertising