Texans, H-E-B to host Uvalde Coyotes at Texans home opener

Sep 02, 2022 at 07:01 PM
Houston Texans Staff

While visiting the Uvalde community on Friday, the Houston Texans, Cal and Hannah McNair and players surprised the high school football team with new uniforms ahead of their home-opener. They also announced that the Texans will be wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

On Friday night, the Coyotes found out they'll be seeing the helmet decals in-person as Texans Legend Travis Johnson shared with the team that H-E-B and the Texans will cover travel, lodging and host them in a suite for the game.

The Butt family and H-E-B recently pledged an initial gift of $10 million to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation but there is so much opportunity for those looking for a way to help this community move forward together.

Visit here for more information.

📸 | Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms

