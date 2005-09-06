Texans H.S. Coach of the Week

* HOUSTON*– This week's Houston Texans 5A Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Gene Johnson of Hightower High School. Coach Johnson's Hurricanes came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 22-21 victory over Memorial. Hightower's running back Blake Dubose ran 27 yards for the winning score and finished the game with 143 yards on 26 carries.



This week's Houston Texans 4A-under Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach David Smith of Klein Oak High School. Down 10 at the half, Coach Smith's Panthers rallied for 21 unanswered points and a 28-17 victory. Klein Oak took the lead when Matt Nolan intercepted a pass and took it 15 yards for a score and sealed the victory on Seth Petross' 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.