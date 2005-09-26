Texans H.S. Coach of the Week

HOUSTON– This week's Houston Texans 5A Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Pat Patterson of Tomball High School. Coach Patterson's Cougars (3-2) won their third straight, downing Langham Creek 46-43 in overtime. Tomball kicker Paul Ramsey booted the winning field goal in overtime shortly after kicking the game-tying field goal with one second remaining in regulation.

This week's Houston Texans 4A-under Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Lydell Wilson of Lamar Consolidated High School. Coach Wilson's Mustangs (4-0), who had two victories all of last season, prevailed 42-35, beating Foster for the first time in school history. Lamar Consolidated running back Jacquizz Rodgers led the attack with five touchdowns, including four on the ground, to go with 158 rushing yards.