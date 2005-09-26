Texans H.S. Coach of the Week

HOUSTON– This week's Houston Texans 5A Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Pat Patterson of Tomball High School. Coach Patterson's Cougars (3-2) won their third straight, downing Langham Creek 46-43 in overtime. Tomball kicker Paul Ramsey booted the winning field goal in overtime shortly after kicking the game-tying field goal with one second remaining in regulation.
This week's Houston Texans 4A-under Coach of the Week Award goes to Head Coach Lydell Wilson of Lamar Consolidated High School. Coach Wilson's Mustangs (4-0), who had two victories all of last season, prevailed 42-35, beating Foster for the first time in school history. Lamar Consolidated running back Jacquizz Rodgers led the attack with five touchdowns, including four on the ground, to go with 158 rushing yards.
Tomball High School and Lamar Consolidated High School will each receive a $500 grant in their coach's name for winning the Texans Coach of the Week Award. Also, each coach will be recognized by Texans Head Coach Dom Capers in his press conference, on HoustonTexans.com and NFLHS.com, and on the video board at Reliant Stadium. Coach Patterson and Coach Wilson will also be invited to the Texans vs. Rams game on November 27 and the Texans High School Coach of the Week Banquet in January. Fox Sports Net Houston is an associate sponsor of the Texans Coach of the Week Program.