Texans have 10 picks remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans have 10 picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Houston dealt their 12th overall pick, their 33rd overall selection, as well as their own 2024 first rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona. In exchange, they received the third overall selection and used it on Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also received a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals, which is 105th overall.
Houston has a pair of picks in the third and fourth rounds, a fifth-rounder, three in the sixth, and a pair of seventh-rounders.
The Thursday night deal was the seventh Draft Weekend trade by General Manager Nick Caserio since 2021. He made a pair of trades in 2021, and four last year.
Earlier this spring, Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. It's the final pick of the NFL Draft.
The second round begins Friday night in Kansas City and is followed that evening by the third round. The final four rounds begin on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.
|ROUND
|1ST (2ND OVERALL) - QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|1ST (3RD OVERALL - FROM TRADE W/ARIZONA) - DL WILL ANDERSON, JR., ALABAMA
|3RD (65TH OVERALL)
|3RD (73RD OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
|4TH (104TH OVERALL)
|4TH (105TH OVERALL- FROM ARIZONA)
|5TH (161ST OVERALL - FROM DALLAS)
|6TH (188TH OVERALL - FROM NEW ORLEANS)
|6TH (201ST OVERALL - FROM MINNESOTA)
|6TH (203RD OVERALL - FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)
|7TH (230TH OVERALL - FROM TAMPA BAY)
|7TH (259TH OVERALL - COMPENSATORY)