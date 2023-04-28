Texans have 10 picks remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans have 10 picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston dealt their 12th overall pick, their 33rd overall selection, as well as their own 2024 first rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona. In exchange, they received the third overall selection and used it on Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also received a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals, which is 105th overall.

Houston has a pair of picks in the third and fourth rounds, a fifth-rounder, three in the sixth, and a pair of seventh-rounders.

The Thursday night deal was the seventh Draft Weekend trade by General Manager Nick Caserio since 2021. He made a pair of trades in 2021, and four last year.

Earlier this spring, Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. It's the final pick of the NFL Draft.