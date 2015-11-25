Texans hold Drew Brees in high regard

"Even though you try to fool him, it's hard to fool this vet," Crennel said of the 15-year veteran. "That's one of the biggest challenges. You may be able to fool some of the guys around him, but fooling him is hard to do and he's the guy you really need to fool."

Brees, who's led the NFL in passing yards five times in his career, and completed 66.4 percent of his passes in 15 seasons, has been sacked 23 times through nine games. The Texans said they'll need to pressure the former Purdue Boilermaker, and not let him connect on too many big plays.

"At the end of the day he's going to make some plays," O'Brien said. "But we have to limit those by tackling and by spinning the dial on them a little bit, but he's a great player and I think he's playing real well."