Texans set to host Browns on Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Playoff

The game will be broadcast on NBC, and it features the AFC South Champion Texans against a Cleveland bunch that won 11 games in the 2023 regular season.

This is the seventh time Houston's made the playoffs, and all seven trips to the postseason have been as the Division champs.

Cleveland and the Texans faced off on Christmas Eve day this year, and the Browns triumphed, 36-22, in the Week 16 matchup. Houston played without quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. and several others.