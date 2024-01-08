Texans set to host Browns on Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Playoff

For the second straight week, the Texans are playing on Saturday.
But this Saturday, it'll be an afternoon showdown at 3:30 with the Cleveland Browns. The winner of the Wild Card playoff will advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
The game will be broadcast on NBC, and it features the AFC South Champion Texans against a Cleveland bunch that won 11 games in the 2023 regular season.
This is the seventh time Houston's made the playoffs, and all seven trips to the postseason have been as the Division champs.
Cleveland and the Texans faced off on Christmas Eve day this year, and the Browns triumphed, 36-22, in the Week 16 matchup. Houston played without quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. and several others.
The AFC South was decided on Sunday afternoon, when the Titans defeated the Jaguars. Houston's 10-7 record was the best in the AFC South, and it meant the Colts and Jaguars were finished with marks of 9-7.