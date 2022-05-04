Texans in the Community | April

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Two-Year Partnership

One of the biggest stories of the month was the announcement of the partnership between the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center with Texans OL Tytus Howard, DL Ross Blacklock, DL Jonathan Greenard and LB Christian Kirksey, as well as Texans Legends Andre Johnson, Fred Weary, Moran Norris, Eric Brown and more. The partnership will focus on three core initiatives including improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student athletes, and student, faculty and staff engagement.