Texans in the Community | April

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Two-Year Partnership
One of the biggest stories of the month was the announcement of the partnership between the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center with Texans OL Tytus Howard, DL Ross Blacklock, DL Jonathan Greenard and LB Christian Kirksey, as well as Texans Legends Andre Johnson, Fred Weary, Moran Norris, Eric Brown and more. The partnership will focus on three core initiatives including improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student athletes, and student, faculty and staff engagement.
Texans Host Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Legacy The School of Sports Sciences
On Saturday, April 9, the Houston Texans hosted the Girls Flag Jamboree! Over 90 female student athletes participated in drills sessions followed by flag football tournament. Throughout the day there were surprise visits by Texans DL Jonathan Greenard, DL Derek Rivers, LS Jon Weeks, Legends, TORO and Cheerleaders. Each team also received a flag kit equipment donation from the Houston Texans Foundation.
Players Visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston
Houston Texans LB Tae Davis, DB Isaac Yiadom, WR DeaSean Hamilton and WR Chris Moore visited the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston Havard location to shoot hoops, play board games, and do arts and crafts with the kids served through their after-school programs.
9th Annual Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children's Hospital at Typhoon Texas
The Texans and Texas Children's Hospital hosted the 9th annual Kids Triathlon to encourage kids to be active and fit. Texans LS Jon Weeks, OL Charlie Heck and OL Jimmy Morrissey, TORO, Cheerleaders and Legends came out to support the nearly 1,500 racers at Typhoon Texas in Katy.
Students Race Around Kroger to Raise Awareness for Hunger in Our Community
The Houston Texans Huddle Against Hunger program presented by Kroger is filled with activities, recipes and more to teach kids empathy and understanding around hunger. To celebrate the completion of the program, students from J. Ruth Smith Elementary came out to Kroger for a scavenger hunt around the store with TORO and Texans Legend Cecil Shorts III.