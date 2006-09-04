Texans ink Ron Dayne

Houston inked six-year veteran Ron Dayne to compliment rookie Wali Lundy and second-year veteran Vernand Morency . Dayne spent last season with the Denver Broncos after five seasons with the New York Giants.

Neither Lundy nor Morency have been a starting running back in the NFL and the addition of Dayne brings stability to a position that took a hit Saturday when it was announced that Texans all-time leading rusher, Domanick Davis, would miss the entire 2006 season after being placed on injured reserve.