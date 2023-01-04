Texans join NFL in donations, support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jan 04, 2023 at 01:09 PM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The NFL came to a stop this week, both literally and figuratively, after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse during this week's Monday Night Football game. The 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. After nine minutes of CPR, Hamlin was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans donated $10,003 Hamlin's fundraiser, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since news of Hamlin's terrifying ordeal, his 2020 GoFundMe for a Pittsburgh toy drive has received an outpouring of donations. With an initial goal of $2,500, the toy drive surpassed $6.2 million as of Wednesday morning.

Several current Texans have ties to Hamlin. DL Jerry Hughes and DL Mario Addison played with Hamlin last year in Buffalo. OL Jimmy Morrissey and Hamlin were college teammates at Pitt, while DL Kurt Hinish attended Central Catholic High School with Hamlin. DL Coach Jacques Cesaire coached on the Bills defensive staff last season as well. The Texans cancelled their Tuesday walkthrough and media availability for players bringing in resources for counseling for players and team staff.

A number of Texans showed their support for Hamlin on social media.

To donate to The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, click here.

