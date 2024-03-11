Texans know exact picks for every round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans now know the exact overall selection for all eight of their 2024 NFL Draft picks.

The NFL awarded compensatory picks late last week, so the overall draft order for all seven rounds is now set.

Houston has a selection in each of the first three rounds, a pair of fourth-rounders, and then a trio of seventh-round picks. Their first selection is in the first round, at 23rd overall. That was originally a Browns pick, but the Texans acquired it in a March 2022 trade.

Of the eight picks, only three are the Texans' original ones. They second, fourth and seventh round selections, and then five they acquired from other teams in trades.