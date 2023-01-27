My Cause My Cleats
In December, the Houston Texans were joined by players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.
The Houston Texans were joined by players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.
Find the complete list of players and their causes here.
Houston Texans joined players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, more than 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.
Find the complete list of players and their causes here.
Campeon de la Comunidad presented by Modelo
The Houston Texans recognized Dr. Janet Garza as the winner of the 2022 Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award presented by Modelo for her work with Prevent Blindness Texas.
The Texans and Modelo made a $20,000 donation to fund outreach to people at the highest risk of vision loss. It will support quality vision screenings for preschool, school-aged children and adults, and provide access to professional eye care for low-income families in Houston.
The Houston Texans recognized Dr. Janet Garza as the winner of the 2022 Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award presented by Modelo for her work with Prevent Blindness Texas.
The Texans and Modelo made a $20,000 donation to fund outreach to people at the highest risk of vision loss. It will support quality vision screenings for preschool, school-aged children and adults, and provide access to professional eye care for low-income families in Houston.
Walter Payton Man of the Year Surprise
For his leadership on and off the field, linebacker Christian Kirksey was surprised with the news that he is the Texans' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his mom, fiancée and two children, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Uvalde HS linebacker Justyn Rendon and Uvalde HS Head Coach Wade Miller. Christian also surprised Justyn and Coach Miller with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
Christian Kirksey was surprised with the news that he is the Texans' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his mom, fiancée and two children, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Uvalde HS linebacker Justyn Rendon and Uvalde HS Head Coach Wade Miller. Christian also surprised Justyn and Coach Miller with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
Chevron Market Pantry
The Houston Texans and Chevron teamed up to host a special holiday edition of the Chevron Market Pantry. Over 150 families received blankets, reusable grocery bags and gingerbread men kits for some holiday fun, in addition to the market pantry items.
Houston Texans and Chevron teamed up to host a special holiday edition of the Chevron Market Pantry. Over 150 families received blankets, reusable grocery bags and gingerbread men kits for some holiday fun, in addition to the market pantry items.
Taste of the Texans presented by Coca-Cola
Taste of the Texans presented by Coca-Cola benefited the Houston Texans Foundation and the Houston Food Bank, and featured food from more than 25 of Houston's top restaurants. Guests sampled each restaurant while raising funds to fight hunger in the community alongside players, legends and more.
Inspire Change Grant presented by ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Grant recipients were celebrated at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans President Greg Grissom, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, DL Maliek Collins, DL Rasheem Green, WR Chris Moore, DL Dayo Odeleye, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Texans Legends.
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Grant recipients were celebrated at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans President Greg Grissom, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, DL Maliek Collins, DL Rasheem Green, WR Chris Moore, DL Dayo Odeleye, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Texans Legends.
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Alumni Performance
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders welcomed back alumni from previous seasons dating back to the inaugural team for a homecoming celebration. Check out photos from their show-stopping halftime performance!
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders welcomed back alumni from previous seasons dating back to the inaugural team for a homecoming celebration. Check out photos from their show-stopping halftime performance!
Operation Finally Home surprise
At the Texans-Chiefs game, U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck was surprised with a home courtesy of the Texans, USAA and Operation Finally Home. Ellenbeck thought she was being honored as the game's Salute to Service Moment honoree when the announcer shared even more exciting news – she and her daughter received a custom-built, mortgage-free home!
At the Texans-Chiefs game, U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck was surprised with a home courtesy of the Texans, USAA and Operation Finally Home. Ellenbeck thought she was being honored as the game's Salute to Service Moment honoree when the announcer shared even more exciting news – she and her daughter received a custom-built, mortgage-free home!
Houston Texans Teen Club Holiday Party
The Texans hosted a holiday party for members of the Houston Texans Teen Club with the Boys & Girls Club. Texans Legends Travis Johnson and Matt Murphy along with Cheerleaders Ariel and Rachel joined the fun + all the teens received gift cards and Texans swag for the holiday.
The Texans hosted a holiday party for members of the Houston Texans Teen Club with the Boys & Girls Club. Texans Legends Travis Johnson and Matt Murphy along with Cheerleaders Ariel and Rachel joined the fun + all the teens received gift cards and Texans swag for the holiday.
Letters to Santa TORO
TORO's Kids Club members had the chance to submit their holiday wish lists in the hopes Santa TORO could grant some of their wishes! The winners visited NRG Stadium and opened their presents with Santa TORO right on the field. It was a TORO-rific holiday they won't soon forget. Know children, ages 12 and under, who would want to join TORO's Kids Club for FREE and enjoy opportunities like this? Register them here.
TORO's Kids Club members had the chance to submit their holiday wish lists in the hopes Santa TORO could grant some of their wishes! The winners visited NRG Stadium and opened their presents with Santa TORO right on the field. It was a TORO-rific holiday they won't soon forget. Know children, ages 12 and under, who would want to join TORO's Kids Club for FREE and enjoy opportunities like this? Register them here.