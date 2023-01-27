MicrosoftTeams-image (918)

My Cause My Cleats

In December, the Houston Texans were joined by players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.

📸 | First look at the Houston Texans 2022 My Cause My Cleats

The Houston Texans were joined by players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.

Find the complete list of players and their causes here.

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes
TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes

TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes
TE Brevin Jordan - Breast Cancer & Diabetes

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids
OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids

OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids
OL Austin Deculus - AMIKids

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying
OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying

OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying
OL A.J. Cann - Anti-Bullying

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund
LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund

LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund
LB Blake Cashman - TB1Fund

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation
RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation
RB Dameon Pierce - Boots For Troops & US Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
LB Christian Harris - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative
LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative

LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative
LB Christian Kirksey - Black Women's Health Imperative

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother
DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother

DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother
DB Desmond King II - Autism Speaks, in support of his brother

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother
RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother
RB Dare Ogunbowale - Special Olympics of Milwaukee, in support of his brother

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association
RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association

RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association
RB Eno Benjamin - American Heart Association

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer
LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer

LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer
LB Garret Wallow - American Cancer Society, in support of a friend battling cancer

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
DB Jalen Pitre - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House
QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House

QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House
QB Jeff Driskel - Orlando Health Foundation & Ronald McDonald House

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates
LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates

LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates
LS Jon Weeks - Kirstyn's Krew & Child Advocates

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup
K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup

K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup
K Ka'imi Fairbairn - The Ocean Cleanup

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation
DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation

DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation
DB Jonathan Owens - Bam Fam Foundation

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU
QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU

QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU
QB Kyle Allen - Jessie Rees Foundation, NEGU

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - National Kidney Foundation

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation
LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation

LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation
LB Neville Hewitt - The Freedom Child Foundation

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo - Covenant House Texas

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society
DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society

DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society
DL Rasheem Green - American Cancer Society

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time
OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time

OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time
OL Scott Quessenberry - Leukemia Awareness, in support of Mikah Carney who is battling leukemia for the second time

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation
RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation

RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation
RB Rex Burkhead - Team Jack Foundation

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer
DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer

DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer
DB Tavierre Thomas - Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer), in support of a family friend that has bone cancer

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA
OL Tytus Howard - YMCA

OL Tytus Howard - YMCA
OL Tytus Howard - YMCA

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III
DL Thomas Booker - Leukemia Awareness, in support of WR John Metchie III

📸 | Houston Texans 2022 My Cause My Cleats in-action

Houston Texans joined players around the league to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts by wearing it on their feet. This year, more than 50 Texans players participated in My Cause My Cleats.

Find the complete list of players and their causes here.

ZT1_2769_3
_MK14513 (1)
Mike Welsch
_MK23952
ZT1_2208_2
CC107952
_MK14542
ZT1_2262
ZT1_2256_1
ZT1_2243
ZT2_0922_4
MW1_9759
MW1_9793
CC107963
CC107949
MMK_3075
MMK_3063
MW2_1852
AB108829
MW2_1910
MMK_3087
ZT1_3574_2
MMK_3070
MW2_2198
ZT1_3563_5
MMK_3064
MMK_3068
MMK_3062
MMK_3066
ZT1_2792_3
ZT1_3381_1
1545837_Texans-Yearbook_16x9_FINAL_Reliant

Campeon de la Comunidad presented by Modelo

The Houston Texans recognized Dr. Janet Garza as the winner of the 2022 Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award presented by Modelo for her work with Prevent Blindness Texas.

The Texans and Modelo made a $20,000 donation to fund outreach to people at the highest risk of vision loss. It will support quality vision screenings for preschool, school-aged children and adults, and provide access to professional eye care for low-income families in Houston.

📸 | 2022 Campeón de la Comunidad Award presentation

The Houston Texans recognized Dr. Janet Garza as the winner of the 2022 Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award presented by Modelo for her work with Prevent Blindness Texas.

The Texans and Modelo made a $20,000 donation to fund outreach to people at the highest risk of vision loss. It will support quality vision screenings for preschool, school-aged children and adults, and provide access to professional eye care for low-income families in Houston.

A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.

A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
A Dec 01, 2022 image from the Houston Texans Campeón de la Comunidad Award Community Event presented by Modelo at University of Houston Eye Center in Houston, TX.
VerizonAd

Walter Payton Man of the Year Surprise

For his leadership on and off the field, linebacker Christian Kirksey was surprised with the news that he is the Texans' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his mom, fiancée and two children, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Uvalde HS linebacker Justyn Rendon and Uvalde HS Head Coach Wade Miller. Christian also surprised Justyn and Coach Miller with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

📸 | Surprising our Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey

Christian Kirksey was surprised with the news that he is the Texans' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his mom, fiancée and two children, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Uvalde HS linebacker Justyn Rendon and Uvalde HS Head Coach Wade Miller. Christian also surprised Justyn and Coach Miller with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

HM-PP_SP-Texans_TexansLife_Digital_1600x900

Chevron Market Pantry

The Houston Texans and Chevron teamed up to host a special holiday edition of the Chevron Market Pantry. Over 150 families received blankets, reusable grocery bags and gingerbread men kits for some holiday fun, in addition to the market pantry items.

📸 | Chevron Market Pantry: Holiday Edition

Houston Texans and Chevron teamed up to host a special holiday edition of the Chevron Market Pantry. Over 150 families received blankets, reusable grocery bags and gingerbread men kits for some holiday fun, in addition to the market pantry items.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.
A Dec 07, 2022 image from the Chevron Market Pantry holiday edition Event at the Houston Texans Teen Club in Houston, TX.

Ford-HOU-42869-TexansLife-Bronco

Taste of the Texans presented by Coca-Cola

Taste of the Texans presented by Coca-Cola benefited the Houston Texans Foundation and the Houston Food Bank, and featured food from more than 25 of Houston's top restaurants. Guests sampled each restaurant while raising funds to fight hunger in the community alongside players, legends and more.

Texans_ad_1_v3

Inspire Change Grant presented by ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

Grant recipients were celebrated at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans President Greg Grissom, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, DL Maliek Collins, DL Rasheem Green, WR Chris Moore, DL Dayo Odeleye, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Texans Legends.

📸 | Texans celebrate 2022 Inspire Change Grant recipients

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

Grant recipients were celebrated at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans President Greg Grissom, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, DL Maliek Collins, DL Rasheem Green, WR Chris Moore, DL Dayo Odeleye, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Texans Legends.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
An image from the Dec. 12, 2022 Inspire Change Grant Award event at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

texans-program ad-16x9

Houston Texans Cheerleaders Alumni Performance

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders welcomed back alumni from previous seasons dating back to the inaugural team for a homecoming celebration. Check out photos from their show-stopping halftime performance!

📸 | Houston Texans Cheerleaders Alumni featured during halftime

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders welcomed back alumni from previous seasons dating back to the inaugural team for a homecoming celebration. Check out photos from their show-stopping halftime performance!

A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 18, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 15 game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
EVA-Our Team1920x1080-01

Operation Finally Home surprise

At the Texans-Chiefs game, U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck was surprised with a home courtesy of the Texans, USAA and Operation Finally Home. Ellenbeck thought she was being honored as the game's Salute to Service Moment honoree when the announcer shared even more exciting news – she and her daughter received a custom-built, mortgage-free home!

📸 | Veteran receives home

At the Texans-Chiefs game, U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck was surprised with a home courtesy of the Texans, USAA and Operation Finally Home. Ellenbeck thought she was being honored as the game's Salute to Service Moment honoree when the announcer shared even more exciting news – she and her daughter received a custom-built, mortgage-free home!

2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3100
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3103
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3102
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3101
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3098
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3097
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2192
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2194
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2190
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2188
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2186
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2187
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_3099
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2184
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2180
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2181
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2171
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2169
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2174
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2172
2022_1218_Chiefs_Home_2170
Houston Texans Teen Club Holiday Party

The Texans hosted a holiday party for members of the Houston Texans Teen Club with the Boys & Girls Club. Texans Legends Travis Johnson and Matt Murphy along with Cheerleaders Ariel and Rachel joined the fun + all the teens received gift cards and Texans swag for the holiday.

📸 | Houston Texans Teen Club Holiday Party

The Texans hosted a holiday party for members of the Houston Texans Teen Club with the Boys & Girls Club. Texans Legends Travis Johnson and Matt Murphy along with Cheerleaders Ariel and Rachel joined the fun + all the teens received gift cards and Texans swag for the holiday.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

2022_1214_CD_TexansTeenClubHolidayParty_0020
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.
A Dec 14, 2022 image from the Texans Teen Club Holiday Party at Pinstripes in Houston, TX.

Landrys-1334285 LRI Texans Ad

Letters to Santa TORO

TORO's Kids Club members had the chance to submit their holiday wish lists in the hopes Santa TORO could grant some of their wishes! The winners visited NRG Stadium and opened their presents with Santa TORO right on the field. It was a TORO-rific holiday they won't soon forget. Know children, ages 12 and under, who would want to join TORO's Kids Club for FREE and enjoy opportunities like this? Register them here.

📸 | Letters to Santa TORO

TORO's Kids Club members had the chance to submit their holiday wish lists in the hopes Santa TORO could grant some of their wishes! The winners visited NRG Stadium and opened their presents with Santa TORO right on the field. It was a TORO-rific holiday they won't soon forget. Know children, ages 12 and under, who would want to join TORO's Kids Club for FREE and enjoy opportunities like this? Register them here.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

2022_1219_CD_LettersToSanta_0038
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A Dec 19, 2022 image from the Letters to Santa Community Development Event with TORO at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

