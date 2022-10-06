Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde
Before we began our regular season, we traveled to Uvalde, Texas to support the Uvalde High School varsity football team at their home opener. Head Coach Lovie Smith, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey surprised the team at their Thursday night team dinner. Friday morning, Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were joined by Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair on "Good Morning America" to announce that we partnered with Nike to outfit the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms. We also announced we would continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on our helmets during their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Steve Nelson gives a tour of his farm
DB Steve Nelson shows what a day in the life is like on his farm and introduces his favorite animals.
Huddle Against Hunger Kickoff
One teacher from Tice Elementary was surprised by DB Jonathan Owens and WR Chris Moore with free groceries for a year at the kickoff for Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger.
Texans Stats Challenge Kickoff
We kicked off the 2022 Stats Challenge presented by Schlumberger at Wilder Elementary with DL Jonathan Greenard, Legend Wade Smith and TORO.
Lovie Smith's beard gets a trim
Head Coach Lovie Smith, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and OL Tytus Howard got fresh cuts before the season opener.
2022 Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank
We kicked off the 2022 NFL Season at the 2022 Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank. Fans were invited to dine alongside players, coaches and Legends, participate in auctions and enjoy casino games. The event raised over $800,000 to benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and our mission to be Champions for Youth.
H-Town head coaches come together
Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith invited head coaches from around H-Town to get together with Mayor Turner at the POST Houston.
Head coaches Lovie Smith (Texans), Stephen Silas (Rockets), Dusty Baker (Astros), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Scott Pera (Rice), Johnny Jones (TSU), Clarence McKinney (TSU) and Mayor Turner met at the POST Houston.
New food at NRG Stadium
DL Roy Lopez and OL A.J. Cann tried Aramark's new eats available at NRG Stadium for the 2022 Season.
H-Town Mural in EaDo
We unveiled our inaugural mural to the city - aiming to merge the city's electric vibes and love of football.
Texans fans and Bud Light came out for the reveal of Houston's newest mural and a chance to meet the artist, Jesse De Leon!
Cal's Cookout at Texans Camp
To thank Texans fans for their support, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair took to the grill and hosted "Cal's Cookout" after practice.
2022 USAA Boot Camp
More than 100 active military members and USAA came out to Texans Camp to watch practice and attend a Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola
More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.
Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legend Cecil Shorts III surprised seven deserving individuals representing nonprofit organizations within the Houston community with more than $50,000 in grants. The Houston Texans BOLD Awards were established to recognize Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers making a difference throughout the Greater Houston area.
Texans watch soccer at Copa de Lone Star
QB Davis Mills, WR Brandin Cooks and DB Jonathan Owens served as coin toss captains when NRG Stadium hosted Cope de Lone Star between Manchester City and Club America.
Houston Texans players gathered at NRG Stadium to watch the soccer match between Manchester City and Club America.
Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet
We unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season. Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when we take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium. Fans were first able to see the helmets when players wore them during Training Camp practice on July 30.
Operation Finally Home groundbreaking
U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Fernando DelPozo and his family were surprised with a groundbreaking for their new home.
We joined Operation Finally Home alongside USAA next Wednesday for a surprise groundbreaking for U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Fernando DelPozo.