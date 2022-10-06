MicrosoftTeams-image (529)

Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde

Before we began our regular season, we traveled to Uvalde, Texas to support the Uvalde High School varsity football team at their home opener. Head Coach Lovie Smith, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey surprised the team at their Thursday night team dinner. Friday morning, Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were joined by Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair on "Good Morning America" to announce that we partnered with Nike to outfit the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms. We also announced we would continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on our helmets during their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

📸 | Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms

The team will also continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.

ZT1_4621
1 / 15
ZT1_4521_2
2 / 15
ZT1_4585_4
3 / 15
ZT1_4539
4 / 15
ZT1_4589_2
5 / 15
ZT1_4600_3
6 / 15
ZT1_4659_2
7 / 15
ZT1_4627_2
8 / 15
ZT1_4740_1
9 / 15
ZT1_4748_1
10 / 15
ZT2_7668_1
11 / 15
ZT2_7776_1
12 / 15
ZT2_7730_1
13 / 15
ZT2_7692
14 / 15
ZT2_7806
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1545837_Texans-Yearbook_16x9_FINAL_Reliant

Steve Nelson gives a tour of his farm

DB Steve Nelson shows what a day in the life is like on his farm and introduces his favorite animals.

Verizon_squareresize copy

Huddle Against Hunger Kickoff

One teacher from Tice Elementary was surprised by DB Jonathan Owens and WR Chris Moore with free groceries for a year at the kickoff for Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger.

📸 | Huddle Against Hunger Kickoff at Tice Elementary

Texans players Jonathan Owens and Chris Moore, Legend Cecil Shorts III, Texans Cheerleaders and TORO visited Tice Elementary to kickoff Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger and surprise one teach with free groceries for a year!

Learn more about Huddle Against Hunger here.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
1 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
2 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
3 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
4 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
5 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
6 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
7 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
8 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
9 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
10 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
11 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
12 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
13 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
14 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
15 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
16 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
17 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
18 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
19 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
20 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
21 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.
22 / 22

An image from the Sept. 19, 2022 Huddle Against Hunger event at Tice Elementary.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
HM-PP_SP-Texans_TexansLife_Digital_1600x900

Texans Stats Challenge Kickoff

We kicked off the 2022 Stats Challenge presented by Schlumberger at Wilder Elementary with DL Jonathan Greenard, Legend Wade Smith and TORO.

📸 | Stats Challenge Kickoff at Wilder Elementary

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard, Legend Wade Smith, Texans Cheerleaders and TORO visited Wilder Elementary to kickoff the Texans Stats Challenge presented by Schlumberger.

Learn more about Texans Stats Challenge here.

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
1 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
2 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
3 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
4 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
5 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
6 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
7 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
8 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
9 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
10 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
11 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
12 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
13 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
14 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
15 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
16 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
17 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
18 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
19 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
20 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
21 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
22 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
23 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
24 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.
25 / 25

An image from the Sept 12, 2022 Texans Care Stats Challenge Event at Wilder Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Ford-HOU-42869-TexansLife-Bronco

Lovie Smith's beard gets a trim

Head Coach Lovie Smith, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and OL Tytus Howard got fresh cuts before the season opener.

📸 | Lovie Smith, Texans players get a fresh cut

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's barber came out after practice on Friday for a pregame beard trim. Cal McNair, OC Pep Hamilton and OL Tytus Howard also stopped by for a trim!

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 20

A September 09, 2022 image from the Mustache/Beard Trimming Event NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Texans_ad_1_v3

2022 Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank

We kicked off the 2022 NFL Season at the 2022 Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank. Fans were invited to dine alongside players, coaches and Legends, participate in auctions and enjoy casino games. The event raised over $800,000 to benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and our mission to be Champions for Youth.

2022_0827_FoundationEvent_SeasonPremiere_1013
texans-program ad-16x9

H-Town head coaches come together

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith invited head coaches from around H-Town to get together with Mayor Turner at the POST Houston.

📸 | H-Town Head Coaches

Head coaches Lovie Smith (Texans), Stephen Silas (Rockets), Dusty Baker (Astros), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Scott Pera (Rice), Johnny Jones (TSU), Clarence McKinney (TSU) and Mayor Turner met at the POST Houston.

An image from the Sept. 6, 2022 Houston Head Coaches photoshoot at Post Houston.
1 / 10

An image from the Sept. 6, 2022 Houston Head Coaches photoshoot at Post Houston.

2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0008
2 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0005
3 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0001
4 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0007
5 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0010
6 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0006
7 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0004
8 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0003
9 / 10
2022_0906_Photoshoot_HoustonCoaches_0002
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
EVA-Our Team1920x1080-01

New food at NRG Stadium

DL Roy Lopez and OL A.J. Cann tried Aramark's new eats available at NRG Stadium for the 2022 Season.

Landrys-1334285 LRI Texans Ad

H-Town Mural in EaDo

We unveiled our inaugural mural to the city - aiming to merge the city's electric vibes and love of football.

📸 | Texans Mural Block Party

Texans fans and Bud Light came out for the reveal of Houston's newest mural and a chance to meet the artist, Jesse De Leon! Click here to learn more about the mural.

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
1 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
2 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
3 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
4 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
5 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
6 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
7 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
8 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
9 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
10 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
11 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
12 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
13 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
14 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
15 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
16 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
17 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
18 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
19 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
20 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
21 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
22 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
23 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
24 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
25 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
26 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
27 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
28 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
29 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
30 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
31 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
32 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
33 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
34 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
35 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
36 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
37 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
38 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
39 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.
40 / 40

A September 04, 2022 image from the Community Development Mural Block Party Event at the Texans Mural in Houston, TX.

Mikinna Kerns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
BotaBox_Trade_21_Texans_Yearbook_Digital_Ad

Cal's Cookout at Texans Camp

To thank Texans fans for their support, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair took to the grill and hosted "Cal's Cookout" after practice.

📸 | Cal's Cookout at Texans Camp

Cal McNair hosts "Cal's Cookout" to thank Texans fans after practice!

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
1 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
2 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
3 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
4 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
5 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
6 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
7 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
8 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
9 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
10 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
11 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
12 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
13 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
14 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
15 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
16 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
17 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
18 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.
19 / 19

An image from the Aug. 10, 2022 "Cal's Cookout" event, celebrating the last day of open training camp practice.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2022 USAA Boot Camp

More than 100 active military members and USAA came out to Texans Camp to watch practice and attend a Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

📸 | 2022 USAA Boot Camp

More than 100 active military members and USAA came out to Texans Camp to watch practice and attend a Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
1 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
2 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
3 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
4 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
5 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
6 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
7 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
8 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
9 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
10 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
11 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
12 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
13 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
14 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
15 / 15

An image from the Aug 9, 2022 USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
WM_Sport Sponsorship_HoustonTexans_digital_magazine_Ad_Final_22-23_Season

2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

📸 | 2022 Houston Texans BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola recipients

Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Texans Legend Cecil Shorts III surprised seven deserving individuals representing nonprofit organizations within the Houston community with more than $50,000 in grants. The Houston Texans BOLD Awards were established to recognize Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers making a difference throughout the Greater Houston area.

2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0004
1 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0001
2 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0002
3 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0003
4 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0005
5 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0006
6 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0008
7 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0009
8 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0010
9 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0011
10 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0012
11 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0013
12 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0014
13 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0016
14 / 15
2022_0727_CD_BOLDAwardWinners_0017
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Texans watch soccer at Copa de Lone Star

QB Davis Mills, WR Brandin Cooks and DB Jonathan Owens served as coin toss captains when NRG Stadium hosted Cope de Lone Star between Manchester City and Club America.

📸 | Players attend Copa de Lone Star

Houston Texans players gathered at NRG Stadium to watch the soccer match between Manchester City and Club America.

ZT2_0172_1
1 / 13
MW1_2541
2 / 13
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
AB205545
3 / 13
Alex Bierens de Haan
AB205528
4 / 13
Alex Bierens de Haan
ZT1_9437_1
5 / 13
AB205555
6 / 13
Alex Bierens de Haan
MW1_2522
7 / 13
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_2687
8 / 13
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_2713
9 / 13
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CJS10511
10 / 13
Christian Sanchez
MW2_1661
11 / 13
ZT2_9830
12 / 13
ZT2_0047_1
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet

We unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season. Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when we take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium. Fans were first able to see the helmets when players wore them during Training Camp practice on July 30.

MyPlates-Texans-Life-Ad[2]

Operation Finally Home groundbreaking

U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Fernando DelPozo and his family were surprised with a groundbreaking for their new home.

📸 | Operation Finally Home: Breaking ground at the DelPozo home

We joined Operation Finally Home alongside USAA next Wednesday for a surprise groundbreaking for U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Fernando DelPozo.

6.22.22_Texans_118980
1 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119387
2 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119055
3 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119085
4 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119095
5 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119118
6 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119187
7 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119219
8 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119277
9 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119304
10 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119316
11 / 17
Alex Bierens de Haan
6.22.22_Texans_119342
12 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119432
13 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119443
14 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119484
15 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119508
16 / 17
6.22.22_Texans_119530
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Texans Life | Issue 15

Texans players, coaches and the community stepped up in a big way for the City of Houston.

news

Texans Life | Issue 14

Texans players, coaches and the community stepped up in a big way for the City of Houston.

news

Texans Life | Issue 13

Texans players, coaches and the community stepped up in a big way for the City of Houston.

news

Texans Life | Issue 12

Texans players, coaches and the community stepped up in a big way for the City of Houston.

news

Texans Life | Issue 11

Texans players, coaches and the community stepped up in a big way for the City of Houston.

Advertising