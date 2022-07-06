Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron
Players and hundreds of fans volunteered at seven locations across Houston on Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron. Volunteers passed out food at the Chevron Market Pantry, painted, landscaped and more!
Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Two-Year Partnership
We announced a partnership with Texas Southern University that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center with Texans OL Tytus Howard, DL Ross Blacklock, DL Jonathan Greenard and LB Christian Kirksey, as well as Texans Legends Andre Johnson, Fred Weary, Moran Norris, Eric Brown and more. The partnership will focus on three core initiatives including improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student athletes, and student, faculty and staff engagement.
Gilbert Arsiaga remembers his brothers' impactful lives
Memorial Day and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Gilbert, the surviving sibling of two military heroes, reflects on his brothers' impactful lives + their fight for our freedom.
Ninth Annual Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children's Hospital at Typhoon Texas
We parntered with Texas Children's Hospital to host the 9th annual Kids Triathlon to encourage kids to be active and fit. Texans LS Jon Weeks, OL Charlie Heck and OL Jimmy Morrissey, TORO, Cheerleaders and Legends came out to support the nearly 1,500 racers at Typhoon Texas in Katy.
Check out the best photos from the 2022 Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children's Hospital.
The Rookie Class visited the Houston Texans YMCA for some fun in the sun
All of the 2022 rookies challenged kids at the Houston Texans YMCA to a water balloon fight and races in the pool at the Rookie Splash Bash!
Texans Youth Football Camp
Texans WR Nico Collins, TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders helped teach kids the fundamentals of tackle and flag football!
Coach's Cuts
Texans Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, took his skills outside the locker room to give free haircuts in Downtown Houston.
Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game
Rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green visited Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game and Head Coach Lovie Smith came to cheer them on.
Proud Pie wins the Small Business Boost Award presented by Amegy Bank
To thank Proud Pie for making a positive impact in our community, we partnered with Amegy Bank to award them with a $5,000 grant! Shortly after winning the award, Proud Pie delivered pies and support to families in Uvalde.