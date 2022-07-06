MicrosoftTeams-image (174)

Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron

Players and hundreds of fans volunteered at seven locations across Houston on Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron. Volunteers passed out food at the Chevron Market Pantry, painted, landscaped and more!

Update Texans Plan Creative_Texans Life_Ad_1463674_PRESS_EN_FINAL

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Two-Year Partnership

We announced a partnership with Texas Southern University that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center with Texans OL Tytus Howard, DL Ross Blacklock, DL Jonathan Greenard and LB Christian Kirksey, as well as Texans Legends Andre Johnson, Fred Weary, Moran Norris, Eric Brown and more. The partnership will focus on three core initiatives including improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student athletes, and student, faculty and staff engagement.

📸 | Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom. The partnership was announced at a reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith at the TSU Library Learning Center.

ASB_8718
1 / 55
Andy Bao
_B1D0850
2 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
_B1D1045
3 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
_B1D0963
4 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
_B1D0944
5 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
_B1D0937
6 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
ASB_8725
7 / 55
Andy Bao
ASB_8757
8 / 55
Andy Bao
ASB_8743
9 / 55
Andy Bao
_B1D0802
10 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
_B1D0919
11 / 55
Zachary Scott Tarrant; ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
12 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
13 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
14 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
15 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
16 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
17 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
18 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
19 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
20 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
21 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
22 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
23 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
24 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
25 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
26 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
27 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
28 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
29 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
30 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
31 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
32 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
33 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
34 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
35 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
36 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
37 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
38 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
39 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
40 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
41 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
42 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
43 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
44 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
45 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
46 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
47 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
48 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
49 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
50 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
51 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
52 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
53 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
54 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.
55 / 55

An image from the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University partnership event at Texas Southern University Library Learning Center in Houston, TX, on April 13, 2022.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Verizon_squareresize copy

Gilbert Arsiaga remembers his brothers' impactful lives

Memorial Day and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Gilbert, the surviving sibling of two military heroes, reflects on his brothers' impactful lives + their fight for our freedom.

HM-PP_SP-Texans_TexansLife_Digital_1600x900

Ninth Annual Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children's Hospital at Typhoon Texas

We parntered with Texas Children's Hospital to host the 9th annual Kids Triathlon to encourage kids to be active and fit. Texans LS Jon Weeks, OL Charlie Heck and OL Jimmy Morrissey, TORO, Cheerleaders and Legends came out to support the nearly 1,500 racers at Typhoon Texas in Katy.

📸 | Top Photos from the 2022 Kids Triathlon

Check out the best photos from the 2022 Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children's Hospital.

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
1 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
2 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
3 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
4 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
5 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
6 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
7 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
8 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
9 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
10 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
11 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
12 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
13 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
14 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
15 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
16 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the regular season week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 05, 2021.
17 / 219

An image from the regular season week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 05, 2021.

Andy Bao/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
18 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
19 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
20 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
21 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
22 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
23 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
24 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
25 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
26 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
27 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
28 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
29 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
30 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
31 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
32 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
33 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
34 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
35 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
36 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
37 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
38 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
39 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
40 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
41 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
42 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
43 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
44 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
45 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
46 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
47 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
48 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
49 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
50 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
51 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
52 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
53 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
54 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
55 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
56 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
57 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
58 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
59 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
60 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
61 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
62 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
63 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
64 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
65 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
66 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
67 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
68 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
69 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
70 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
71 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
72 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
73 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
74 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
75 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
76 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
77 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
78 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
79 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
80 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
81 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
82 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
83 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
84 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
85 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
86 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
87 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
88 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
89 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
90 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
91 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
92 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
93 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
94 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
95 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
96 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
97 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
98 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
99 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
100 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
101 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
102 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
103 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
104 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
105 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
106 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
107 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
108 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
109 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
110 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
111 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
112 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
113 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
114 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
115 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
116 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
117 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
118 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
119 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
120 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
121 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
122 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
123 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
124 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
125 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
126 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
127 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
128 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
129 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
130 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
131 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
132 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
133 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
134 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
135 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
136 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
137 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
138 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
139 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
140 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
141 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
142 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
143 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
144 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
145 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
146 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
147 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
148 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
149 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
150 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
151 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
152 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
153 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
154 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
155 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
156 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
157 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
158 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
159 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
160 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
161 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
162 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
163 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
164 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
165 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
166 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
167 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
168 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
169 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
170 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
171 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
172 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
173 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
174 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
175 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
176 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
177 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
178 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
179 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
180 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
181 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
182 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
183 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
184 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
185 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
186 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
187 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
188 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
189 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
190 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
191 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
192 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
193 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
194 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
195 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
196 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
197 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
198 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
199 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
200 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
201 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
202 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
203 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
204 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
205 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
206 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
207 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
208 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
209 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
210 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
211 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
212 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
213 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
214 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
215 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
216 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
217 / 219

An image from the second day of the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 24, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
218 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.
219 / 219

An image from the 9th Annual Kid's Triathlon on April 23, 2022 at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Ford-HOU-42869-TexansLife-Bronco

The Rookie Class visited the Houston Texans YMCA for some fun in the sun

All of the 2022 rookies challenged kids at the Houston Texans YMCA to a water balloon fight and races in the pool at the Rookie Splash Bash!

📸 | Rookie Splash Bash at the Houston Texans YMCA

The Houston Texans 2022 Rookie Class visited the Houston Texans YMCA for a fun day full of water fights, snow cones and smiles.

ZT1_2687
1 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2731
2 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2759
3 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3106
4 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3218
5 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4061
6 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4673
7 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4139
8 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5228
9 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5328
10 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5538
11 / 36
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0776
12 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0813
13 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1149
14 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1463
15 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1649
16 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2092
17 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2460
18 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_2518
19 / 36
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
20 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
21 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
22 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
23 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
24 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
25 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
26 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
27 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
28 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
29 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
30 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
31 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
32 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
33 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
34 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
35 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.
36 / 36

An image from the June 20, 2022 Rookie Water Day at the Texans YMCA.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
TCH-Texans-TCH_Red

Texans Youth Football Camp

Texans WR Nico Collins, TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders helped teach kids the fundamentals of tackle and flag football!

Lottery-TEXANS LIFE_Magazine AD

Coach's Cuts

Texans Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, took his skills outside the locker room to give free haircuts in Downtown Houston.

📸 | Coach's Cuts in Houston

Houston Texans Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, has a longstanding tradition of cutting players and coaches hair in the locker room. This week, he took his skills outside the locker room and into the community by donating cuts to homeless men in Downtown Houston.

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
1 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
2 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
3 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
4 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
5 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
6 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
7 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
8 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
9 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
10 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
11 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
12 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
13 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
14 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
15 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
16 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
17 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
18 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
19 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
20 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
21 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.
22 / 22

An image from the June 16, 2022 community development event, "Coach's Cuts", at Star of Hope in Houston Texas. Texans' Special Teams Coordinator, Frank Ross, led a haircut program for the Star of Hope residents.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
EVA-Our Team1920x1080-01

Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game

Rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green visited Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game and Head Coach Lovie Smith came to cheer them on.

📸 | Texans Rookies Throw Out First Pitch for the Houston Astros

Houston Texans draft picks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Thursday.

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
1 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Evan Triplett/EVAN TRIPLETT
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
2 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
3 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Evan Triplett/EVAN TRIPLETT
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
4 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Evan Triplett/EVAN TRIPLETT
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
5 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
6 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
7 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
8 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
9 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
10 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
11 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
12 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
13 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
14 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Evan Triplett/EVAN TRIPLETT
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
15 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Cato Cataldo/Houston Astros
An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
16 / 16

An image from rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Evan Triplett/EVAN TRIPLETT
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Landrys-1334285 LRI Texans Ad

Proud Pie wins the Small Business Boost Award presented by Amegy Bank

To thank Proud Pie for making a positive impact in our community, we partnered with Amegy Bank to award them with a $5,000 grant! Shortly after winning the award, Proud Pie delivered pies and support to families in Uvalde.