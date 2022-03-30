- HoustonFoodBank
Houston Food Bank 40th Anniversary Celebration
Texans linebackers Tae Davis and Josh Watson helped package meals at the Houston Food Bank with TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders to celebrate the Food Bank's 40th birthday! Since 2003, we have partnered with the Houston Food Bank in our mission to be Champions for Youth. To date, we have donated more than $3 million to help feed and support the next generation in our community.
2022 Senior Showcase
Each year, we invite hundreds of Houston-area high school student-athletes and dozens of college football programs to NRG Stadium for the Houston Texans Senior Showcase. Athletes are given the opportunity to show off their football skills in front of nearly 50 colleges for a chance to earn a scholarship and continue their football career.
This year, more than 400 student-athletes and 45 colleges came out for the Senior Showcase.
Houston Reads Day
Houston Reads Day is an annual day dedicated to investing in literacy in the City of Houston. On March 2, Texans OL Jimmy Morrissey, DL Ross Blacklock and DL Derek Rivers visited Bruce Elementary with Texans President Greg Grissom, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders to read books with the students.
Inspire Change Grant: Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy
Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy was a recipient of the 2021 Inspire Change Grant, receiving $30,000 as part of the $400,000 in funds awarded to local nonprofits. This month, we teamed up with ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite to help celebrate the Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy Vision of Freedom Mural Experience in Freedmen's Town. The event featured the reveal of an augmented reality mural and the launch of the inaugural Freedmen's Town Heritage District Tours, made possible by the Inspire Change Grant. The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that protects and preserves the history of Freedmen's Town for the benefit of future generations. Their mission is to preserve the historic legacy of Freedmen's Town; inspiring all through education and awareness of its unique story.
Somos Texans Family Field Day
More than 150 people came out to this year's Somos Texans Family Fiesta at Golfcrest Elementary with visits from Houston Texans Cheerleaders, a Legend and TORO!
Texans Welcome Home Marines
One hundred Marines who were out supporting Operation Allies Welcome, returned to their families, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and the USO Houston's welcome home surprise!
