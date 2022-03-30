MicrosoftTeams-image (138)

Houston Food Bank 40th Anniversary Celebration

Texans linebackers Tae Davis and Josh Watson helped package meals at the Houston Food Bank with TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders to celebrate the Food Bank's 40th birthday! Since 2003, we have partnered with the Houston Food Bank in our mission to be Champions for Youth. To date, we have donated more than $3 million to help feed and support the next generation in our community.

2022 Senior Showcase

Each year, we invite hundreds of Houston-area high school student-athletes and dozens of college football programs to NRG Stadium for the Houston Texans Senior Showcase. Athletes are given the opportunity to show off their football skills in front of nearly 50 colleges for a chance to earn a scholarship and continue their football career.

This year, more than 400 student-athletes and 45 colleges came out for the Senior Showcase.

📸 | 2022 Houston Texans Senior Showcase

📸 | 2022 Houston Texans Senior Showcase

The Houston Texans hosted over 400 student-athletes from Houston-area high schools for their annual Senior Showcase. Each high school senior had the chance to show off their football skills in front of 45 colleges to earn scholarships.

421 high school students participate in the Greater Houston Football Showcase with 45 colleges in attendance for an opportunity to earn football scholarships.
Houston Reads Day

Houston Reads Day is an annual day dedicated to investing in literacy in the City of Houston. On March 2, Texans OL Jimmy Morrissey, DL Ross Blacklock and DL Derek Rivers visited Bruce Elementary with Texans President Greg Grissom, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders to read books with the students.

📸 | 2022 Houston Reads Day

The Houston Texans players, Texans President Greg Grissom and cheerleaders celebrate Houston Reads Day with HISD.

Inspire Change Grant: Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy

Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy was a recipient of the 2021 Inspire Change Grant, receiving $30,000 as part of the $400,000 in funds awarded to local nonprofits. This month, we teamed up with ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite to help celebrate the Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy Vision of Freedom Mural Experience in Freedmen's Town. The event featured the reveal of an augmented reality mural and the launch of the inaugural Freedmen's Town Heritage District Tours, made possible by the Inspire Change Grant. The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that protects and preserves the history of Freedmen's Town for the benefit of future generations. Their mission is to preserve the historic legacy of Freedmen's Town; inspiring all through education and awareness of its unique story.

📸 | Inspire Change Grant: Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite helped celebrate the Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy Vision of Freedom Mural Experience in Freedmen's Town, featuring the reveal of an augmented reality mural and the launch of the inaugural Freedmen's Town Heritage District Tours, made possible by the Inspire Change Grant. The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that protects and preserves the history of Freedmen's Town for the benefit of future generations. Their mission is to preserve the historic legacy of Freedmen's Town; inspiring all through education and awareness of its unique story. Freedmen's Town Conservancy was a recipient of the 2021 Inspire Change Grant, receiving $30,000, part of $400,000 in funds awarded to local nonprofits.

Somos Texans Family Field Day

More than 150 people came out to this year's Somos Texans Family Fiesta at Golfcrest Elementary with visits from Houston Texans Cheerleaders, a Legend and TORO!

The Houston Texans visited Golfcrest Elementary on Saturday, February 12 for Somos Texans Family Fiesta! The Fiesta had over 150 in attendance with visits from Houston Texans Cheerleaders, a Legend, and TORO. Check out the fun now! 

Texans Welcome Home Marines

One hundred Marines who were out supporting Operation Allies Welcome, returned to their families, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and the USO Houston's welcome home surprise!

📸 | Texans Welcome Home Marines

The Houston Texans and the USO Houston welcomed home 100 marines who were out supporting Operation Allies Welcome. Families waited for their loved ones to return with snacks and activities while creating "welcome home" banners for the marines!

