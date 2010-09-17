Texans notebook: Game-time decisions ahead

Sep 17, 2010 at 07:19 AM
400-okoye-blue.jpg


The Texans had a light indoor practice on Friday, one day before they leave for a road trip against the Washington Redskins.

Defensive tackle Amobi Okoye, who missed practice and was in a boot on Thursday because of an ankle injury, was back on the field Friday. He will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

"He's feeling better," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "He did what we did today, but we weren't very physical today."

Cornerback Antwaun Molden, who also has an ankle injury, will be a game-time decision as well. Molden was limited in practice all week after missing the Texans' season opener.

"We've got to make sure we've got him for the long haul, so we'll have to see," Kubiak said.

Opportunity knocksIf Okoye can't play, rookie Earl Mitchell will get a chance to replace him. Kubiak said he feels good about the idea of the third-round pick from Arizona seeing more time on the field.

"Earl has done some good stuff," Kubiak said. "He hasn't played extensively like Amobi played last week. We will have to move some guys around. He's a young kid and showing some promise. If he gets an opportunity, then we'll see."

Good companyWith 39.5 total sacks from 2006-09, defensive end Mario Williams had more sacks in his first four seasons than Kevin Greene, Chris Doleman and Michael Strahan. Those three players rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in NFL history in career sacks.

Bruce Smith, who has a league-record 200 career sacks, recorded 44.5 in his first four years. Reggie White, who ranks second all-time with 198 sacks, had an astounding 70.0 in his first four seasons.

"I don't pay attention to too much talk," Williams said after being asked about those numbers. "I don't watch TV or (listen to) the radio and all that stuff, but to be compared to the greats like that is great. It's a huge compliment, and I'm thankful for it. I hope that I could be a part of it."

Williams had one sack and five quarterback hits last week against Peyton Manning and the Colts.

Quotable"Definitely. Watching Reggie White and seeing him play, he was definitely a powerful player. Fortunately, I grew to be pretty big. So I kind of look at that and just try to play ball." 
- DE Mario Williams (6-6, 290), on if there was a player he wanted to emulate when he was growing up

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising