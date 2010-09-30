Texans notebook: Johnson, Wilson sit out

Sep 30, 2010 at 09:13 AM
400-wilson-int.jpg


Head coach Gary Kubiak said the Texans had a good practice on Thursday, but that practice did not include wide receiver Andre Johnson and starting free safety Eugene Wilson.

Johnson, who has a high-ankle sprain, did a light amount of running. Kubiak reiterated that the he will be a game-time decision on Sunday at Oakland.

"He did practice last (Thursday), so that's a change," Kubiak said. "To say that he's a 'no,' I don't see it that way. I think that he's going to be a game-time decision. Obviously, he's sorer than he is now than he was last week at this time or would've taken in some of the practice. He did run some. It's not like he didn't do anything."

Wilson missed his second consecutive practice with a hamstring injury. If he can't play on Sunday, Dominique Barber and Troy Nolan would get reps in his place.

"We trust them both," Kubiak said. "They're interchangeable and could play both spots. If Eugene is unable to go, I think we'll share the wealth, so to speak, between the two of them and let them show us who's further along."

Promising prognosis
Kubiak could not give specifics on linebacker Kevin Bentley's knee injury that required surgery on Wednesday morning, but he did provide an update on the results of the special teams captain's surgery.

"It went as good as we thought," Kubiak said. "He will be back. We're probably looking at a few weeks, but he will be back and help us this year. I think we got a little lucky with what happened."

Comfort zone
Quarterback Matt Leinart has been on the job for three weeks now after signing with the Texans on Sept. 3.

The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner and former Arizona Cardinals starter has been inactive as the Texans' third quarterback in each game this season. But his progress under Kubiak, Rick Dennison and Greg Knapp has been steady.

"I like what I see," Kubiak said. "He's getting comfortable each and every week. I think he could go in and function in 65-70 percent of our offense right now. We've got him at that point where we're really working with his mechanics and his feet and some things I think we could change with him to help him to become a better player.

"It's one step at a time, but he's doing his part and working very hard… You never know.  We may need him before it's said and done, and we're making progress with him."

Quote of the day
"It means I'm in good company. Obviously, I watch the way Andre works and he's compensated for what he does with accolades in everything that he does and rightfully so. The man works hard. I just try to emulate that and do what he does."
- RB Arian Foster, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday, on joining WR Andre Johnson as the second Texans player ever to win the award

