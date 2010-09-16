Texans notebook: Okoye (ankle) misses practice

Sep 16, 2010 at 12:42 PM
400-okoye.jpg


Defensive tackle Amobi Okoye did not practice Thursday after tweaking his ankle in practice on Wednesday.

"It's bothering him and it's still sore today, so I kept him out in a boot," Kubiak said. "He was not even over here. He's day-to-day right now."

If Okoye can't play against the Washington Redskins, rookie third-round pick Earl Mitchell would replace him in the starting lineup.

Defensive end Connor Barwin (ankle) and wide receiver André Davis (hip/tailbone) have had surgery for their respective season-ending injuries. Kubiak said that Barwin's surgery went well and that he should be out of the hospital by Friday morning.

In and out
Just like last Thursday, Kubiak brought the Texans inside the Methodist Training Center for the second half of practice.

"As long as we're having this heat that we're having right now, we get out and work there on Wednesday and we get a good hour on Thursday," Kubiak said. "From that point on, I want to get them as fresh as they can be toward Sunday."

Settling in
Newly-signed defensive ends Adewale Ogunleye and Ryan Denney practiced with the Texans for the second time on Thursday. Kubiak said that only one of them will likely be active on Sunday.

"We probably have to make a decision on which one we think can help us the most the weekend," Kubiak said. "We'll have to see, but they're really the same type of guy. I think Denney has caught up a little faster because he's been with Bill (Kollar) before. 'Wale, too, has run the same schemes. I think these guys will be able to help us, hopefully sooner than later."

Making strides
Quarterback Matt Leinart, who signed with the Texans on Sept. 7, is making steady progress in his understanding of the team's offense.

"I would say last week, if he would've played in the game, there was probably 30 percent that we'd ask him to take of our game plan," Kubiak said. "I think this week, he could take a good 50… He's getting more and more comfortable. His ability is showing up more and more each day in practice."

Close to home
Left tackle Duane Brown is expecting a big group of family members and friends at Sunday's game. Brown, who played at Virginia Tech, is from Richmond, Va., about a two-hour drive from FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

"I've got about 50 or so people coming out there," Brown said. "It'll be my first time playing close to home."

Quotable
"I know it's one of the biggest stadiums in the NFL. It's going to be a good place to play in and I'm looking forward to it, but the field is still a hundred yards and it's 11-on-11 no matter where."
- LB DeMeco Ryans, on playing in a hostile environment at FedEx Field

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising