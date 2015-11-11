Texans O happy TE Ryan Griffin is back

Nov 11, 2015 at 08:53 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Ryan Griffin's comeback is a welcome one. 

After getting injured in Week 1 against Kansas City, the tight end spent the first half of the 2015 season on injured reserve designated for return. He's practiced this week and eligible to play on Monday night at Cincinnati. For offensive coordinator George Godsey, Griffin's return gives the offense some added flexibility.

"It allows for either multiple groupings, possibly use him to spare some of the other tight ends, but also he's got to catch up too to what we've been doing as far as on the field and the playing speed," Godsey said.

Griffin caught a pass for 18 yards in the loss to the Chiefs, and then was shut down until this week. According to head coach Bill O'Brien, the third-year pro's first week back has gone well.

"He looked good today," O'Brien said. "I think he should be ready to play, but you never know. He's coming back off of a pretty significant injury and it's only his first week back. He's been running around pretty good the last couple of days."

Last season with the Texans, Griffin caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a score. His rookie campaign of 2013 saw the sixth-rounder from Connecticut start eight games and catch 19 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.

"It's good to have him back out there and really give the other two guys a blow a little bit too," quarterback Brian Hoyer said. "When you only have two tight ends, that's tough sledding for those guys. They're expected to run routes, block, so to have all three of them back is really good."

Griffin and the Texans return to the practice field on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.



Advertising