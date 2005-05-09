Texans overseas roundup

Dave Ragone's 70-yard touchdown pass for Berlin (albeit in a loss) highlighted the Texans' efforts in Week 6 of NFL Europe action.
Ragone hit wide receiver Michael Jennings on that 70-yarder, one of two touchdown catches on the day for Jennings. He also hauled in a 51-yard scoring strike from fellow wideout Aaron Boone. Ragone's touchdown toss gave Berlin a 17-10 lead over Cologne but the Centurions rallied for a 23-17 win.
The victory moved Cologne into a first-place tie with the Thunder at 4-2. Ragone completed 13 of 23 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He has now completed 92 of 151 passes (61 percent) for 1,050 yards with eight scores and just two interceptions. Linebacker Anthony Dunn had two tackles and one special teams stop with the Centurions.
Kicker Chris Snyder hit two of three field goal attempts in Amsterdam's 48-10 rout of Frankfurt, helping the Admirals climb into that first-place tie at 4-2. Snyder has now connected on 10 of 14 field goals and all 20 of his PATs.
Rhein defeated Hamburg 24-19 to wrap up Week 6. Ragone and the Thunder will host Rhein this coming weekend.
Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee
All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
Breakfast: The birth of Madden
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed
Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100
The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year
The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.