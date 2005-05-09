Texans overseas roundup



Dave Ragone's 70-yard touchdown pass for Berlin (albeit in a loss) highlighted the Texans' efforts in Week 6 of NFL Europe action.



Ragone hit wide receiver Michael Jennings on that 70-yarder, one of two touchdown catches on the day for Jennings. He also hauled in a 51-yard scoring strike from fellow wideout Aaron Boone. Ragone's touchdown toss gave Berlin a 17-10 lead over Cologne but the Centurions rallied for a 23-17 win.



The victory moved Cologne into a first-place tie with the Thunder at 4-2. Ragone completed 13 of 23 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He has now completed 92 of 151 passes (61 percent) for 1,050 yards with eight scores and just two interceptions. Linebacker Anthony Dunn had two tackles and one special teams stop with the Centurions.



Kicker Chris Snyder hit two of three field goal attempts in Amsterdam's 48-10 rout of Frankfurt, helping the Admirals climb into that first-place tie at 4-2. Snyder has now connected on 10 of 14 field goals and all 20 of his PATs.



Rhein defeated Hamburg 24-19 to wrap up Week 6. Ragone and the Thunder will host Rhein this coming weekend.







