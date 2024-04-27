Texans pick LaDarius Henderson with their final selection of 2024 NFL Draft

Houston wrapped up its 2024 NFL Draft by adding a national champion.

The Texans picked Michigan offensive lineman Ladarius Henderson in the seventh round at 249th overall. A 10-game starter at left tackle for the Wolverines, Henderson was a Frist-Team All-Big 10 selection in 2023.

He played at Arizona State from 2019 through 2022 and transferred to Ann Arbor for 2023.

The 6-4, 309-pounder started 10 games for the Sun Devils at left tackle, and 19 more contests at left guard.