 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans pick LaDarius Henderson with their final selection of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:38 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Draft_PickTemplate_LaDariusHenderson_2024Screen - 16x9

Houston wrapped up its 2024 NFL Draft by adding a national champion.

The Texans picked Michigan offensive lineman Ladarius Henderson in the seventh round at 249th overall. A 10-game starter at left tackle for the Wolverines, Henderson was a Frist-Team All-Big 10 selection in 2023.

He played at Arizona State from 2019 through 2022 and transferred to Ann Arbor for 2023.

The 6-4, 309-pounder started 10 games for the Sun Devils at left tackle, and 19 more contests at left guard.

He was the second offensive lineman selected by Houston, joining second-rounder Blake Fisher of Notre Dame.

Related Content

news

Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris joins Texans in 7th round

The Texans took Harris 247th overall. He is one of five defenders drafted by the club this year.
news

Texans add DE Solomon Byrd out of USC in Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans used the 238th overall pick on defensive end Solomon Byrd from the University of Southern California. 
news

Texans add Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan was the choice at 205th overall for the Houston Texans. Jordan was the second of two sixth-round picks by the franchise this year.
news

Oregon LB Jamal Hill the choice for Texans in 6th round

The Houston Texans used a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill. He was the 188th overall selection.
news

Tight end is the pick: Texans select Ohio State's Cade Stover in 4th round

The Houston Texans traded up in the fourth round to select Ohio State tight end Cade Stover with the 123rd overall pick.
news

After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans swapped some picks Friday evening with Philadelphia, and now have five selections remaining in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Texans nab USC Trojan safety Calen Bullock in 3rd round

The Houston Texans used their third-round selection on Southern California safety Calen Bullock. The team traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to pick the USC Trojan.
news

O-Line is the choice: Texans take Notre Dame's Blake Fisher 59th overall

The Houston Texans used their second of two second-round picks to selecte Notre Dame offensive lineman Blake Fisher. The Indiana native was the 59th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Texans draft Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter in 2nd round

The Houston Texans selected Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's the 42nd overall pick. 
news

Giddy up: it's TIME for the Texans to choose | Daily Brew

The Texans enter Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft with three picks this evening, and nine picks combined tonight and tomorrow.
news

Defense the choice for Texans at 42 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Mockers don't agree on a specific player for the Texans at 42nd overall in the NFL Draft, but almost all think Houston will select a defensive player.
Advertising