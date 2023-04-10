Texans play slew of teams picking high in Draft | Daily Brew

Of the 17 games the Texans play in the 2023 regular season, 11 will come against teams that are picking--or would've picked, had they not traded their selection--in the top 13.

Houston owns the second and 12th overall picks, and a dozen selections in all this year. Carolina picks first after trading with the Chicago Bears. The Panthers would've picked ninth, had they not dealt that pick as part of a package to move up to the top.

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released in the next month, but the Texans know all their opponents for next fall. They'll face the Panthers in Charlotte, and they'll also take on the Colts (4th overall pick) at home and away, the Falcons (8th) in Atlanta to round out the top 10. The Texans host the Broncos and Saints as well. Denver's fifth overall pick went to the Seahawks in a trade, while the Saints' (10th) selection was dealt to the Eagles. New Orleans picks 29th overall because of a different trade.

Tennessee picks 11th, and the Texans will face the Titans at home and in Nashville. Cleveland sent this year's 12th overall pick to Houston in a trade last spring, and the Jets (13th) will host the Texans in New Jersey this season.