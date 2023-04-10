Texans play slew of teams picking high in Draft | Daily Brew

Apr 10, 2023 at 02:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Of the 17 games the Texans play in the 2023 regular season, 11 will come against teams that are picking--or would've picked, had they not traded their selection--in the top 13.

Houston owns the second and 12th overall picks, and a dozen selections in all this year. Carolina picks first after trading with the Chicago Bears. The Panthers would've picked ninth, had they not dealt that pick as part of a package to move up to the top.

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released in the next month, but the Texans know all their opponents for next fall. They'll face the Panthers in Charlotte, and they'll also take on the Colts (4th overall pick) at home and away, the Falcons (8th) in Atlanta to round out the top 10. The Texans host the Broncos and Saints as well. Denver's fifth overall pick went to the Seahawks in a trade, while the Saints' (10th) selection was dealt to the Eagles. New Orleans picks 29th overall because of a different trade.

Tennessee picks 11th, and the Texans will face the Titans at home and in Nashville. Cleveland sent this year's 12th overall pick to Houston in a trade last spring, and the Jets (13th) will host the Texans in New Jersey this season.

The team with the highest overall selection is the AFC North champion Bengals. They're picking 28th overall and will host the Texans in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won the AFC South and pick 24th overall. Houston will also play them at home and on the road.

Table inside Article
2023 TEXANS OPPONENT (1ST ROUND POSITION)
ARIZONA (3RD)
COLTS (4TH)
@ COLTS (4TH)
* BRONCOS - (5TH - TRADED TO SEAHAWKS)
@ FALCONS (8TH)
* @ CAROLINA (9TH - BUT TRADED W/BEARS FOR 1ST OVERALL PICK)
* SAINTS (10TH - TRADED PICK TO EAGLES, OWN 29TH FROM DIFFERENT TRADE)
TITANS (11TH)
@ TITANS (11TH)
* BROWNS (12TH - TRADED TO TEXANS)
@ JETS (13TH)
STEELERS (17TH)
BUCCANEERS (19TH)
@ RAVENS (22ND)
JAGUARS (24TH)
@ JAGUARS (24TH)
@ BENGALS (28TH)
* - DEALT PICK AWAY

Related Content

news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.

news

LB Garret Wallow prepping for 2023 differently | Daily Brew

LB Garret Wallow is getting set for the regular season a bit differently than the last two years, and he's excited about Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

news

DeMeco Ryans still leans on former HC Gary Kubiak for advice | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans discusses how Gary Kubiak has guided him in his transition as the Houston Texans head coach.

news

How accurate were draft reports of current Texans? | Daily Brew

John Harris revisits his NFL Draft reports of current Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil, Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre and Tytus Howard.

news

NFL changes rules; 1 was proposed by Texans | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual Meeting is wrapping up, and the league changed several rules. One of those rule changes was proposed by the Houston Texans.

news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program.

news

Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have added a lot of new faces to the mix over the last few months.

news

Laremy Tunsil thinks Texans "on a rise" | Daily Brew

Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil recently signed a contract extension with the Houston Texans, and he spoke Wednesday about his optimism for the future of the team.

news

2023 Opponents...and their biggest moves | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris checked out the 2023 Opponents and examined what their biggest storylines have been this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce aiming for more in 2023 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce has high expectations for his second NFL season.

news

Nick Caserio outlines offseason plans | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio outlines a busy month ahead for the Houston Texans this offseason.

Advertising