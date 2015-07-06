Texans players celebrate US Women's World Cup victory

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
Breakfast: The birth of Madden
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100
The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year
The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.
Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college
Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.