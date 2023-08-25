Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Aug 24, 2023 at 07:57 PM
Houston Texans Staff
230824-cal-AMA

Cal McNair had a fun time interacting with fans on Reddit's /r/Texans subreddit Thursday night,

The Texans Chair and CEO--who also referred to himself as the franchise's Grill Master--hopped on for his second-ever AMA (ask me anything) and answered a range of questions.

The subject of new uniforms came up, and he had this to say about the new threads on the way for the 2024 season.

"Ok I see a lot of questions about an update on the new uniforms. Here is what I can tell you: fan input drove the process as we surveyed over 10k fans and held over 50 focus groups with Legends, Current Players, Houston celebrities, all kinds of fans and more. We feel really good about where we're headed with it. Over our four new designs, we feel like we landed on something for everyone. We can't wait to debut them in 2024. Can y'all let Parker McCollum know that's the date we have been planning to release them for me?"

He followed it up with some more insight on colors.

"Fans love Texans Deep Steel Blue, Battle Red and Liberty White. Maybe we're working on a few surprises for y'all in 2024. We know so many of us love H-Town Blue. Although there are tons of rules around color usage and combinations in the NFL, we're working hard to find a way to honor the 120 year history of H-Town Blue in our city."

Another fan asked when the Texans will do like the Astros (Crawford Bock) and Rockets (Clutch City Lager) and get a beer collaboration with Karbach. McNair's already on it...

"That's a great idea! I actually do have my own beer, Caltober. Hannah organized a tasting session and we smoked the hops to create it for my birthday in October. Maybe we can get Texans Twitter to post a photo."

When asked about the greatest lesson his father taught him, Cal had a succinct answer: POP.

"Patience. Optimism. Persistence. POP from Pop."

McNair also answered some questions about the stadium's future, his wife, and his favorite plays in team history.

You can check out the full AMA by clicking HERE.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising