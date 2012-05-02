Texans players react on Twitter to Seau news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA
Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
Breakfast: The birth of Madden
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best
DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.
O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100
QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.