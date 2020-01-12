Texans pounce early, take 14-0 lead on Chiefs

The Texans wasted little time on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Facing a 3rd-and-1 on the opening drive, Deshaun Watson and the offense eschewed a run and instead went 54 yards to a wide open Kenny Stills for a touchdown.

The defense followed by forcing a Chiefs 3-and-out, and when Kansas City punted, the Texans blocked it and returned it for a score.

At the 10:06 mark, the Texans were staked to a 14-0 advantage.

The Watson-to-Stills touchdown strike capped a 6-play drive that went 75 yards in 3:01. After the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point, the Texans led the Chiefs 7-0 with 11:59 left in the first. It was the longest play in Texans postseason history.

Houston's kickoff coverage unit dropped returner Mecole Hardman at the 21-yard line, and the Chiefs offense couldn't get much going. On the punt, Barkevious Mingo blocked it, and Lonnie Johnson, Junior scooped it up and returned it 10 yards for a score.