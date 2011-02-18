Texans release five players





The Texans have released free safety Eugene Wilson, wide receiver André Davis, linebacker Isaiah Greenhouse, linebacker Darnell Bing and defensive tackle DeMario Pressley.

Wilson, 30, started 13 games at free safety in 2010, finishing with 56 tackles. He signed with the Texans in 2008 after five seasons with the New England Patriots. He had four interceptions in his first two seasons in Houston, during which time he started 18 games.

Davis, 31, spent the 2010 season on injured reserve. In his first season with the Texans in 2007, he started eight games at receiver for an injured Andre Johnson and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. From 2008-09, he totaled 292 receiving yards in spot duty as a reserve.