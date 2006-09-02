Texans release Wand

Sep 02, 2006 at 10:14 AM

Aside from the Texans' decision to place Domanick Davis on the injured reserve list Saturday, the team also released offensive tackle Seth Wand.

wand_dolphins080704.jpg

The former third-round pick lost the battle with rookie Charles Spencer to start at left tackle, and head coach Gary Kubiak believes rookie Eric Winston and veteran Ephraim Salaam are better fits to back up Spencer and right tackle Zach Wiegert.

"First off, we started over with Seth this year," Kubiak said. "And I think that (assistant head coach Mike) Sherman and (offensive line coach John) Benton did a heck of a job with him.

"He made a lot of progress, but he's still got another step he's got to take as a player. And I'm telling you the same thing I told the kid this morning. He knows what he's doing. He's very athletic. The key to him becoming a day-in, day-out player in this league is being more physical."

If Wand clears waivers, Kubiak didn't rule out the possibility of the team re-signing him in the future.

"Like I told him, if something doesn't work out for him, he's a guy you welcome back in a heartbeat and love to go back to work with and take another offseason to teach him what you do and get stronger," Kubiak said. "He's a great kid. We just felt like the best thing to do for our team right now is use Ephraim as our swing guy."


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising