Texans set to return Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO-- There are quite a few Texans scattered about the more than 2.5 million people that evacuated southeast Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Rita.



Rita hit the coast at Sabine Pass early this morning as a Category 3 storm. Houston found itself on the westernmost edge of the storm, resulting in plenty of rain but none of the ferocious, 100-plus mph winds that pounded the Texas-Louisiana border.



Reliant Stadium still has power and the team's bubble, which was deflated Friday morning, is in good shape. The Texans won't have to resort to their contingency plan of flying to Cincinnati five days early.



But in light of the transportation issues that have engulfed the region this week, it might be difficult for some members of the organization to return to Houston. Thus, the team has decided to close its offices Monday. Head coach Dom Capers will meet with the team Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Players will also have access to the weight room 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday.