Texans sign Luchey

* HOUSTON* – The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract with free agent FB Nick Luchey, it was announced today.

Luchey (6-2, 273) enters his eighth season in the NFL. He played in three games last season in Cincinnati, making one rush for no yards. He spent the previous two seasons in Green Bay where he played in 27 games, starting eight.

Luchey began his career with the Bengals as a fifth-round pick from the University of Miami (FL). He served as the primary lead blocker for Arizona Cardinals RB Edgerrin James in college. He spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati where he played in 45 games, starting nine. He had a career-high 12 carries for 59 yards in 2002, scoring his only two career touchdowns.