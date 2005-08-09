Texans sign Wong to extension

Aug 08, 2005 at 07:00 PM

**UPDATE:

video.gif

Wong talks about extension
* *
**HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have signed LB Kailee Wong to a contract extension.

Wong (6-2, 250) was signed by the Texans as an unrestricted free agent on March 7, 2002. He made the transition from a middle linebacker in the Minnesota Vikings' 4-3 system to an outside linebacker in Houston's 3-4 defense. In 2005, Wong will switch inside in the Texans 3-4 system to play BUC linebacker.

Originally drafted by the Vikings from Stanford in the second round of the 1998 draft, Wong was a college defensive end who was converted to linebacker in the NFL. During his first season in Houston, the Eugene, Ore. native made 89 tackles and set a career-high 5.5 sacks from his left outside linebacker position. Wong played the 2003 season at left outside linebacker before moving the right side when the team drafted first round pick Jason Babin. In 2004, Wong tied his career-high with 5.5 sacks and made 95 tackles, most since joining the Texans. He holds the Texans career-sack record with 14 sacks in three seasons.

With the emergence of OLB Antwan Peek and the Texans signing unrestricted free agent Morlon Greenwood, Texans coaches made the decision to move Wong inside the be the quarterback of the defense. Wong has started all 48 games since joining the Texans.

"When you have a versatile player like Kailee, it helps with what you can call on defense," Texans head coach Dom Capers said. "Kailee is a guy who gives 110 percent when he's in the weight room, in every practice and every game. We're happy to keep him for years to come."

Wong has embedded himself in the Houston community. He formed the S.A.C.K. Program (Straight A's Club for Kailee), a mentoring and rewards program for seventh graders at Missouri City Middle School. The program helps kids concentrate on academics, athletics attitude and aptitude.

Wong lives with his wife Marissa and son Makai in Missouri City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising