Texans sign Wong to extension

Wong talks about extension

**HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have signed LB Kailee Wong to a contract extension.



Wong (6-2, 250) was signed by the Texans as an unrestricted free agent on March 7, 2002. He made the transition from a middle linebacker in the Minnesota Vikings' 4-3 system to an outside linebacker in Houston's 3-4 defense. In 2005, Wong will switch inside in the Texans 3-4 system to play BUC linebacker.

Originally drafted by the Vikings from Stanford in the second round of the 1998 draft, Wong was a college defensive end who was converted to linebacker in the NFL. During his first season in Houston, the Eugene, Ore. native made 89 tackles and set a career-high 5.5 sacks from his left outside linebacker position. Wong played the 2003 season at left outside linebacker before moving the right side when the team drafted first round pick Jason Babin. In 2004, Wong tied his career-high with 5.5 sacks and made 95 tackles, most since joining the Texans. He holds the Texans career-sack record with 14 sacks in three seasons.

With the emergence of OLB Antwan Peek and the Texans signing unrestricted free agent Morlon Greenwood, Texans coaches made the decision to move Wong inside the be the quarterback of the defense. Wong has started all 48 games since joining the Texans.

"When you have a versatile player like Kailee, it helps with what you can call on defense," Texans head coach Dom Capers said. "Kailee is a guy who gives 110 percent when he's in the weight room, in every practice and every game. We're happy to keep him for years to come."

Wong has embedded himself in the Houston community. He formed the S.A.C.K. Program (Straight A's Club for Kailee), a mentoring and rewards program for seventh graders at Missouri City Middle School. The program helps kids concentrate on academics, athletics attitude and aptitude.