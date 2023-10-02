Texans snap count numbers in win over Steelers | The Day After

The Texans coasted to a 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

It was the first victory at home for Houston since the day after Christmas in 2021, and the second straight win in 2023.

On offense, four Texans played all 71 snaps: quarterback C.J. Stroud, center Jarrett Patterson, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle George Fant.

Defensively, three players in linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, cornerback Shaq Griffin and safety Jalen Pitre tied for the most snaps. They were each on the field for 56 snaps, which was good for 95 percent.