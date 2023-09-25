Texans snap count tally at Jacksonville | The Day After

The Texans thumped the Jaguars, 37-17, on Sunday in Jacksonville, and six players on offense played every snap for that side of the ball.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who tossed two more touchdowns and threw for 280 yards, as well as the offensive line were in the game for all 56 offensive snaps.

Left to right, the offensive line starters were Josh Jones at tackle, Kendrick Green at guard, center Jarrett Patterson, guard Shaq Mason and George Fant at right tackle.

On the defensive side, safeties Eric Murray and Jimmie Ward, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o were all on the field for 69 of 73 defensive snaps (95 percent).

Griffin started in place of Derek Stingley, Jr., who was placed on injured reserve the day prior to the game. It was Ward's first regular season start as a Texan.