Texans tee it up for charity at annual Golf Classic





The Texans raised more than $355,000 for charity on Monday at the ninth-annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic.

The record-setting proceeds from the event will go to the Houston Texans Foundation, which supports the Houston Texans YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank.

"We're out here on this beautiful, sunny day and we're raising a ton of money for some good charities – the three things that we really earmark as an organization," Texans general manager Rick Smith said. "That's what today's all about."

Smith played in the Golf Classic along with Texans president Jamey Rootes, head coach Gary Kubiak and most of the Texans' coaching staff.

"It's great to be out for the tournament, raising money for the Houston Texans Foundation," offensive coordinator Rick Dennison said. "Beautiful day – a little breezy keeping it cool for us – and we're looking forward to being out of the office and doing something good."

Also participating were several Texans Ambassadors, including NFL Hall of Famers Jacob Green (Seahawks) and Kenny Houston (Oilers/Redskins); former Texans players Marcus Coleman, Aaron Glenn, N.D Kalu, and J.J. Moses; and former NFL players Dante Hall (Chiefs) and Bubba McDowell (Oilers).

Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum and NFL alumni Dan Pastorini (Oilers), LaMont Warren (Colts/Lions) and Gerald McNeil (Browns/Oilers) also played in the event, which featured appearances from Texans mascot TORO and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

The Houston Texans Foundation has now raised more than $4.5 million for youth and families in the Greater Houston area since its inception in 2002.