Texans tender seven restricted free agents

The Texans have offered tenders to seven of their eight restricted free agents, including linebacker DeMeco Ryans, tight end Owen Daniels and strong safety Bernard Pollard, the team announced today.

The team's other restricted free agents who were tendered with qualifying offers are tackle Rashad Butler, running back Ryan Moats, guard/center Chris White and defensive end Tim Bulman. Safety John Busing was the Texans' lone restricted free agent who did not receive a tender offer. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

The qualifying offers, which came just before the start of free agency on March 5, give the Texans the right of first refusal with each player. The Texans will have seven days to match any offer a player signs with another team, or receive draft pick compensation in return depending on a player's tender level.

All of the Texans' tendered players except Bulman have at least four seasons of NFL experience, meaning they would have been unrestricted free agents in previous years. With the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players are now required to accrue six seasons instead of four before becoming unrestricted.